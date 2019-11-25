UNK closing Tuesday and Wednesday due to expected winter storm

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to severe winter weather forecasted for Kearney and central Nebraska.

Campus is also closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Tuesday. The forecast for heavy snow and ice, combined with wind to bring blizzard-like conditions, prompted the decision by UNK officials. UNK made the early decision to close due to the Thanksgiving holiday and recognizing the need for students, faculty and staff to plan travel.

The 5:30 pm Tuesday UNK women’s basketball game against Central Christian is postponed.

The 7:30 p.m. Tuesday men’s basketball game against Wayne State has been moved to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Parking lots east and west of the Health and Sports Center (lots 10 and 14A) will be maintained for the games.

The Calvin T. Ryan Library and Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center also will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students will be served by UNK Dining Services on Tuesday until 2 p.m. Dining Services will reopen for regular hours on Monday (Dec. 2).