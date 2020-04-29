UNK extends stay at home directive to May 18

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney has extended the date of its “stay at home” directive for employees to May 18.

The decision comes after the University of Nebraska’s April 21 announcement that indicated workers could return May 4. NU President Ted Carter in that announcement said UNK and other university campuses would monitor local conditions and consider their own path forward.

In an email to campus today, Chancellor Doug Kristensen said with the spring semester nearing its end and “in light of the significant health effects from COVID-19 in counties in our region,” UNK administration decided to extend the stay at home directive two more weeks.

Until May 18, only employees whose physical presence has been officially designated as necessary will be permitted on campus while others work remotely.

“Similar to our earlier process, if your supervisor has identified you as needing to be on campus prior to May 18 to support critical functions, you will be receiving a letter authorizing your access,” Kristensen wrote.

While UNK plans to make some campus facilities accessible for employees on May 18, the university will continue its current practice of encouraging remote work wherever possible. Supervisors should continue to work with their teams to provide as much flexibility as possible.

UNK’s current directive doesn’t change previous decisions related to campus operations:

Classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the semester, and summer classes will also be remote.

Previously announced plans for commencement remain in place.

All study abroad is canceled through the summer.

While some campus buildings and facilities are accessible for employees, they remain closed. Students and the public can communicate with UNK staff, who are working remotely.

NU campuses will have plans in place to safely resume in-person teaching and learning in fall 2020.

“I want to express my gratitude for your support to one another and my wishes for your continuing health and happiness during a very challenging time,” Kristensen wrote. “As much as you are able, celebrate your successes of this academic year while we look forward to soon being able to gather as a campus community.”