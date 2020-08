KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Friday as part

of its Blue and Gold Welcome Week festivities.

Fireworks will be shot from Lot 27 between the College of Education and West Center, near U.S. Highway 30 on the south side of campus.

UNK students, staff and faculty are invited to watch the show from Lot 14 north of the College of Education.

The public is encouraged to watch from surrounding neighborhoods to limit crowd sizes on campus.