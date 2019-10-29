UNK hosting open house at new Early Childhood Center

KEARNEY – Parents and community members have another opportunity to check out the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s new LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center before it officially opens next week.

A public open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1) at the center, located in UNK’s University Village development just south of U.S. Highway 30 and the main campus. Attendees can walk through the 19,900-square-foot building and view four completed classrooms that will welcome children beginning Nov. 4.

“This is an opportunity for parents to ask questions, learn more about the center and meet the outstanding teachers who will serve the Kearney community by providing top-notch early education for area children,” said Michael Christen, director of business services at UNK.

Christen and Plambeck Center Director Deborah Zuelow will also be present during Friday’s event, and refreshments will be served.

Parents can put their name on the waiting list at the open house.

Named after longtime early childhood education advocate LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck of Omaha, the $7.8 million center features 11 classrooms that will provide developmentally appropriate early education for up to 180 children from infant to age 6, including those with special needs.

Additional classrooms will open as the waiting list, budget and staffing allow. Two dedicated Montessori classrooms are scheduled to open in fall 2020, giving UNK additional time to promote the program and recruit the best teachers.

The Plambeck Center, which replaces UNK’s Child Development Center, will serve a diverse population, with spots available for UNK students, staff and faculty, as well as families from the Kearney-area community.

The center will operate 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays throughout the year. It will be closed on most state holidays, as well as the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day and days when other UNK offices are closed by inclement weather or special circumstances.

Classrooms will utilize either Creative or Montessori curriculum that introduces children to a variety of subjects while fostering growth and exploration.

Other benefits offered by the center include nutritious meals and snacks, family-engagement activities that encourage parents to participate in their child’s learning and collaboration with UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center faculty and students in areas such as teacher education, family studies, nursing, physical therapy, social work, communication disorders, fine arts and psychology.

For more information, contact Zuelow at 308-865-1576 or zuelowd@unk.edu.

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION CENTER MONTHLY FEE SCHEDULE

Community

Infant (6 weeks-18 months) – $868

Toddler (18 months-3 years) – $844

Prekindergarten (4-5 years) – $802

UNK employee

Infant – $789

Toddler – $767

Prekindergarten – $729

UNK student

Infant – $710

Toddler – $690

Prekindergarten – $656

There’s a one-time $50 fee for all new children beginning enrollment on or after Nov. 4.