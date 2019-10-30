UNK, Kearney forums for University presidential candidate Carter start Friday

KEARNEY – Three campus and community forums Friday and Saturday will allow University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty, staff and students, members of the media and public to meet and ask questions of Walter “Ted” Carter, the priority candidate to serve as the University of Nebraska’s eighth president.

Carter, immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, was appointed Friday as the priority presidential candidate by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents. He was also unanimously supported by a 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee representing faculty, staff, students, administration, business, agriculture and the community.

Carter’s appointment is subject to a 30-day public vetting period that includes open forums on each NU campus and across the state. At the conclusion of the 30 days, if the Board deems appropriate, it may vote to name Carter the university’s president-elect.

A campus forum targeting UNK students and staff will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. Carter will be available for media interviews immediately following.

A second campus forum for faculty will be hosted from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday in the Ponderosa Room. Carter will host a community forum for Kearney-area residents at 9 a.m. Saturday at Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St.

“We have come to know Ted Carter as a highly accomplished, humble, student-focused candidate who we believe could lead the University of Nebraska into an even stronger future,” Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare and Vice Chairman Jim Pillen said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to introduce Ted and his wife Lynda to the people of the state, and we hope Nebraskans will take advantage of these important opportunities to hear from Ted and share their thoughts on his fit as our next president.”

Nebraskans are invited to provide feedback to the Board anytime during the 30-day review period at www.nebraska.edu/president- search.

Walter “Ted” Carter’s Kearney Schedule

Friday, 11 a.m. to Noon – UNK campus forum with students and staff (Student Union, Ponderosa E)

Friday, 2 to 3 p.m. – UNK campus forum with faculty (Student Union, Ponderosa E)

Saturday, 9 a.m. – Kearney community forum (Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St.)