UNK May commencement combined with July exercises

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced today that a combined commencement for both spring and summer 2020 graduates will occur at UNK Health and Sports Center on July 31.

With a scheduled May 8 commencement for spring graduates and uncertainty over allowed crowd sizes, combining spring and summer exercises enables maximum opportunity for graduates who are able to join in a celebration ceremony and walk across the stage.

All May 2020 graduates will be listed in a traditional commencement program that will be downloadable and posted on a special commencement website, and also mailed to the graduates – along with their diploma.

“College commencement is one of the greatest moments in a person’s life. We need to honor that moment for our UNK graduates and the family and loved ones who supported our graduates on their academic path,” UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said. “It’s also a tremendous moment for our faculty and staff to be recognized for the contributions they’ve made to these students’ individual success.”

UNK Communications and Marketing plans to develop photo, video and social media content featuring the May graduates for sharing on websites and social media channels.

May undergraduate Honors students, who with their families are hosted at a breakfast with the chancellor and deans, will be invited to a summer special Honors breakfast prior to the July 31 ceremony.

Earlier in March all large gatherings for the next months began to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May and July graduates can get direct access to information about the ceremony and how to report their planned participation by visiting the website unk.edu/about/commencement.

Spring 2020 Graduation Candidate FAQs

When is the commencement ceremony?

The Spring 2020 commencement ceremony will be combined with the Summer 2020 ceremony and will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Health and Sports Center.

What if I already bought my cap and gown for the Spring 2020 ceremony?

Spring 2020 graduates who plan to participate in the Summer 2020 ceremony should keep your cap and gown to participate in the Summer 2020 ceremony.

Spring 2020 graduates who do not plan to participate in the Summer 2020 ceremony may return their cap and gown. To do so, leave the gown in the bag unused and Herff Jones will refund your purchase up until the original ceremony date of May 8, 2020.

If you choose to return your cap and gown (including tassel, and/or hood), you can do so by following the link to the College Regalia Returns pagewww.herffjones.com/collegereturns For additional information, please contact the Herff Jones customer service team at 1-800-837-4235.

If the spring and summer ceremonies are in July, will I still graduate in May?

Yes, your degree will be awarded in the same timeframe that is typical for spring graduation. Your degree will be posted on your transcript approximately 4-6 weeks after the end of the spring semester. All degree requirements must be complete and campus holds must be released in order for your degree to be awarded.

When will I receive my diploma?

Your diploma will be mailed approximately 4-6 weeks after the end of the spring semester. If your diploma address has changed from what is currently listed on MyBLUE, please contact the Office of the University Registrar at unkregistrar@unk.edu to ensure your diploma is sent to the correct address. All degree requirements must be completed and campus holds must be released in order to receive your diploma.

How will I know if I have a campus hold?

The Office of the University Registrar will email your LoperMail account to inform you of any outstanding campus holds. Campus holds may include holds from Parking, Library, Finance, Perkins loan, or Financial Aid Exit Loan Counseling, Student Health and Counseling, incomplete grades, and transcripts needed from outside institutions.

What if I am unable to complete my coursework by the end of the semester?

If you receive an incomplete grade that you are unable to complete due to current circumstances, please continue to work with your instructor. If you have additional questions, undergraduate students should contact the Office of the University Registrar at unkregistrar@unk.edu. Graduate students should contact Carmen Brewer in the Graduate Office at brewerc@unk.edu.

How do I order a transcript?

Visit our Transcript Request Policies page to find out how to order a paper or electronic transcript. If you place your order before your final grades and/or degree are posted, please be sure to check the boxes for “Hold for final grades” and “Hold for degree.”

What if I change my mind about participating in the Summer 2020 ceremony?

If your participation plans have changed for the July 31, 2020 ceremony, please contact the Registrar’s Office at unkregistrar@unk.edu by June 15, 2020.

What if I have additional questions about receiving my degree?

Undergraduate students should contact the Office of the University Registrar at unkregistrar@unk.edu. Graduate students should contact Carmen Brewer in the Graduate Office at brewerc@unk.edu.