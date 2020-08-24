UNK reports 8 positive cases of COVID

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney currently has 8 people – 6 students and 2 employees – who have tested positive for COVID-19. These are active confirmed cases reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. Those who tested positive are being required to isolate per health guidance. If the Public Health Center believes you were in contact with someone who has COVID-19, they will contact you directly.

COVID-19 Positive Cases – Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

UNK Students – 6

UNK Employees – 2

Buffalo County – 156 (last 14 days)

Two Rivers Public Health Department – 8 new cases Sunday

Nebraska – 109 new positives; 1,520 last 7 days

To slow the spread of the virus and keep UNK safe, we ask that you comply with the following:

Wear a mask

Maintain appropriate physical distance from others

Self-screen by using UNK’s #CampusClear App

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid campus if you’re sick

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use hand sanitizer

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

If you have COVID symptoms or believe you need a test, call UNK’s Public Health Center at 308.865.8279 or email unkhealth@unk.edu. Do not visit Student Health without calling first.

This report will be provided every Monday. Additional information will be shared on a more frequent basis when needed.