UNK responds to non-credible threat

KEARNEY – UNK received a bomb threat around 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 20). The threat was made via phone to the university’s main switchboard and indicated suspicious packages were being delivered to an unknown location on campus.

UNK Police worked with the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney Police Department and determined the threat was not credible. Multiple universities across the country received similar threats today.

UNK Police and Kearney Police Department officers conducted a sweep of campus and deemed it safe.