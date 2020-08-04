UNK students win 10 awards during national business contest

KEARNEY – Seven University of Nebraska at Kearney students recently earned awards during a national business competition.

Members of the UNK chapter of Phi Beta Lambda participated in the Future Business Leaders of America-Professional Business Leaders National Leadership Conference this summer. The event, hosted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, included more than 10,000 high school and college students from across the country.

UNK students received a total of 10 awards, and four Lopers finished in the top three in their respective events.

Brady Przymus of Columbus led the way for UNK, taking first in personal finance and second in financial services. DJ Hardwick of Benkelman added a second-place finish in the future business educator competition.

Jenny Beans and Daniel Vargas Castano, both of Kearney, took third in business law and global analysis and decision making, respectively. Beans was also sixth in accounting principles and Vargas Castano came in seventh in economic analysis and decision making.

Shane Sazzman of Kearney was fourth in accounting for professionals; Jon Spradlin of North Platte finished fourth in cost accounting; and Gamaliel Montero Alcaraz of Porterville, California, claimed ninth in computer concepts.

Nebraska finished first among all states with 56 top-10 awards in the college division.

“Nebraska PBL prides itself in not only the talent of our members as proven by the national competitive events, but also the development we provide the next generation of business leaders. We strive to provide opportunities for professional networking, leadership enhancement and business skills application beyond the classroom,” said state adviser Jennifer Claus.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) is the largest student business organization in the world. Phi Beta Lambda, the organization’s college arm, has more than 8,000 members in 350-plus chapters.