UNK Theatre’s ‘She Kills Monsters’ opens Wednesday

KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney presents “She Kills Monsters” Wednesday through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The first show of the season at UNK, it is produced entirely by students and under the direction of senior Mary Joyce Storm of Curtis.

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman leaving her childhood home following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, however, she is drawn into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy, laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (Oct. 9-12) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13)

Where: Miriam Drake Theatre, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at 308.865.8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Cast (listed by hometown)

Alliance – Darian Wilson, Farrah The Faerie

Amherst – Danny Ripp, Monster

Columbus – Britney Koum, Evil Tina

Crete – Lexi Powell, Monster

Falls City – Zachary Allen, Steve

Grand Island – Bryce Emde, Orcus / Ronnie

Kearney – Ashlee Glaser, Lillith / Lilly

Kearney – Taury Himmerich, Narrator / Puppeteer

Kearney – Tony Koetters, Miles

Lexington – Darlyn Gonzalez, Kaliope / Kelly

Lincoln – Allyson Fricke, Evil Gabbi

Lincoln – Sammantha Hanks, Vera / The Beholder

Lincoln – Trisha Marie Miller, Agnes

North Platte – Seth D. Mavigliano, Monster / Puppet Designer

West Point – Mitchell Lierman, Chuck

York – Lucy Haarmann, Tilly

Student Artistic and Production Staff

Director – Mary Joyce Storm, Curtis

Stage Manager – Emma Newman, Omaha

Assistant Stage Manager – Steven Boldt, Amherst.

Assistant Stage Manager – Paige Corr, Scottsbluff

Rehearsal ASM – Jaden Longfellow, Kearney

Lighting Designer – Trevor Altwine, Riverdale

Properties Master – Joshua Fitch, Elm Creek

Costume Designer – Gail Jones Nicholson, Omaha

Scenic Designer – Hunter T. Scow, Scottsbluff

Faculty/Staff Artistic Team

Julie Douglass – Costume Shop Supervisor

David Greenberg – Sound Designer

Darin Himmerich – Technical Director

Del DeLorm – Master Electrician / Puppet Designer