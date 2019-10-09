UNK Theatre’s ‘She Kills Monsters’ opens Wednesday

KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney presents “She Kills Monsters” Wednesday through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The first show of the season at UNK, it is produced entirely by students and under the direction of senior Mary Joyce Storm of Curtis.
A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman leaving her childhood home following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, however, she is drawn into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy, laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (Oct. 9-12) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13)
Where: Miriam Drake Theatre, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at 308.865.8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
Cast (listed by hometown)
Alliance – Darian Wilson, Farrah The Faerie
Amherst – Danny Ripp, Monster
Columbus – Britney Koum, Evil Tina
Crete – Lexi Powell, Monster
Falls City – Zachary Allen, Steve
Grand Island – Bryce Emde, Orcus / Ronnie
Kearney – Ashlee Glaser, Lillith / Lilly
Kearney – Taury Himmerich, Narrator / Puppeteer
Kearney – Tony Koetters, Miles
Lexington – Darlyn Gonzalez, Kaliope / Kelly
Lincoln – Allyson Fricke, Evil Gabbi
Lincoln – Sammantha Hanks, Vera / The Beholder
Lincoln – Trisha Marie Miller, Agnes
North Platte – Seth D. Mavigliano, Monster / Puppet Designer
West Point – Mitchell Lierman, Chuck
York – Lucy Haarmann, Tilly
Student Artistic and Production Staff
Director – Mary Joyce Storm, Curtis
Stage Manager – Emma Newman, Omaha
Assistant Stage Manager – Steven Boldt, Amherst.
Assistant Stage Manager – Paige Corr, Scottsbluff
Rehearsal ASM – Jaden Longfellow, Kearney
Lighting Designer – Trevor Altwine, Riverdale
Properties Master – Joshua Fitch, Elm Creek
Costume Designer – Gail Jones Nicholson, Omaha
Scenic Designer – Hunter T. Scow, Scottsbluff
Faculty/Staff Artistic Team
Julie Douglass – Costume Shop Supervisor
David Greenberg – Sound Designer
Darin Himmerich – Technical Director
Del DeLorm – Master Electrician / Puppet Designer