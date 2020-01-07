UNK to host active shooter training Wednesday, Thursday

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department is hosting an active shooter class and officer training on campus Wednesday and Thursday.

The classes will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On Wednesday the active shooter event will be staged in the Nebraskan Student Union, with the afternoon session consisting of officer movements inside the building.

On Thursday the training exercise will occur at Conrad Hall.

“Police Training” signage will be posted both days in the areas being used.

For more information about the training, contact UNK Police Chief Jim Davis at 308-865-8911.