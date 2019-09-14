UNK to host CoderDojos events on coding, gaming, web development

KEARNEY – Computer coding and programming, web site development, creation of apps and gaming are among topics that will be presented to youth at upcoming events hosted by Kearney Area Coder Dojos.

The events include separate sessions at University of Nebraska at Kearney and are hosted by UNK’s Cyber Systems department

CoderDojos are from 6 to 8 p.m. at UNK’s Otto Olsen Building room 110 on Sept. 23, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

Students may attend one, two or all sessions. There is no cost to attend. The CoderDojo experience is individualized for each student.

CoderDojos are unstructured, open-source coding clubs for students ages 8-17. Participants are introduced to computer programming. Parents are welcome to stay.

Cyber systems faculty and students at UNK, along with area IT professionals, will assist as mentors.

Students may bring their own devices to use. UNK also will have computers available.

For more information or to register, call 308.865.8370 or visit https://www.unk.edu/academics/csit/about-us/CoderDojo.php