UNK unveils new childhood education center | KRVN Radio

UNK unveils new childhood education center

BY UNK | October 9, 2019
Courtesy/UNK. University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen, right, hugs donor LaVonne Plambeck at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of the new Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center. At left is University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz. (Photo by Corbey R. Dorsey, UNK Communications)

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney celebrated the upcoming opening of the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday. The event included public tours of the new $7.8 million center, which will open Nov. 4.

The Plambeck Center replaces UNK’s Child Development Center and will serve children of UNK students, faculty, staff and families from the Kearney area. It features 11 classrooms led by teachers who will provide early education for up to 180 children from infant to age 6, including those with special needs.

The center also will train UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center students who will collaborate in areas such as teacher education, family studies, nursing, physical therapy, social work, communication disorders, fine arts and psychology.

The Plambeck Center is located southwest of the UNK campus along U.S. Highway 30 and is the first academic building in the University Village footprint.

UNK Chancellor Douglas Kristensen, University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz and Donor LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck were among those who spoke at the event.

