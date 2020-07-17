UNK Volleyball: Squiers Signs Contract Extension Through 2022 Season

Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today (Friday) that head volleyball coach Rick Squiers has signed a contract extension that makes him leader of the Loper program through the 2022 season.

“Coach Squiers has developed and maintained an high standard of excellence for UNK Volleyball. He has not only proven to be a championship coach but also a tremendous role model and a leader committed to our student-athletes and doing things the right way,” Bauer said. “His ability to mentor and lead our student-athletes in their academic pursuits and athletic success, on and off the court, has been exceptional.”

Since his arrival prior to the 1999 season, UNK has gone 675-89, qualified for 21 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, won 16 regular season conference titles and 11 conference tourney titles. Off the court, the Loper team grade point average was a 3.69 for the 2020 spring semester. ​

“I am truly appreciative of the commitment and confidence demonstrated by Chancellor Kristensen, Marc Bauer, and the University of Nebraska Kearney,” Squiers said. “When I arrived over 20 years ago, this was my dream job and that remains true today. Our family loves being members of the Kearney community. It is truly a special place, and we are excited about the future.”

In 2019 UNK went 38-1, had its second undefeated regular season under Squiers and finished as National Runners up. It marked the Lopers fourth Elite Eight appearance over the last two decades.

“We are proud of the way Coach Squiers represents our institution and community with strong character and outstanding class. He is well-deserving of a contract extension, which affirms our commitment to him and the future of the UNK volleyball program,” Bauer said.

The new contract took effect on April 1 with restructured bonus incentives. The previous contract expired on December 31, 2020, with the extension running through December 31, 2022.

“It is our sincere appreciation and confidence in Coach Squiers leadership of Women’s Volleyball that we are committed to him and his program,” Bauer said.

The Lopers hope to begin fall camp in mid-August with the current season-opener set for September 4-5 in Golden, Colo.