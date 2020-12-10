UNK Wins DualsTo Start The Year

Kearney, Neb. – Junior Terrell Garraway and redshirt freshman Joseph Reimers came up big late to help Nebraska-Kearney down Colorado Mesa, 23-21, Thursday night in Grand Junction, Colo.

This was “Opening Night” for UNK wrestling. The Lopers started the day with an easy 39-13 win over Western Colorado. The team’s next action comes January 9 at Iowa State.

Down a few key starters due to some injuries, UNK saw the Mavericks take three of the first four matches. South Carolina redshirt senior Talon Seitz started the comeback with a first period fall at 157 pounds with Iowa redshirt senior Matt Malcom following with a 16-0 tech fall.

Garraway (Lenexa, Kan.) was locked in a battle with junior Seth Latham at 174 pounds, each tallying five points by late in the third period. That’s when Garraway stuck him at 7:21 for six points and a momentum shift. Reimers (Seward) continued the UNK run as he racked up 11 first period points against redshirt junior Nolan Krone. However, Reimers had to hang on for 15-13 victory as Krone managed four late takedowns.

Things were much easier against the Mountaineers as the Lopers had six bonus point wins. Garraway, Blair redshirt freshman Jackson Nielsen (125 lbs.) and Lincoln redshirt seniorWesley Dawkins (141 lbs.) had first period falls with Reimers and junior newcomer Hayden Prince (184 lbs.) having second period falls. Prince (Goose Creek, S.C.) previously was at Division II Limestone (S.C.) College.