UNL Moving Spring Semester Classes Online

As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has canceled a week of classes and plans to finish the remainder of the spring semester online.

The university has canceled classes from March 16-20. After spring break, beginning March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely and will not be taught in-person.

UNL is also suspending all non-essential university-sponsored domestic and international travel through the end of the semester. All summer study-abroad programs through June 30 are canceled.

The university is encouraging students to return to their homes if possible. For students unable to go home, UNL will support them in the residence halls.

Based on guidance from the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference, Husker Athletics has announced that home sports competitions will be closed to the public effective immediately. Games will take place as scheduled but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential personnel, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.