class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483480 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
UNL officials propose nearly $19M in faculty, staff cuts | KRVN Radio

UNL officials propose nearly $19M in faculty, staff cuts

BY Associated Press | September 7, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
UNL officials propose nearly $19M in faculty, staff cuts
Image courtesy of the University of Nebraska. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A proposal by University of Nebraska-Lincoln leaders would tackle a more than $38 million budget shortfall by taking half that amount through staff and faculty cuts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Chancellor Ronnie Green’s proposal would eliminate nearly $19 million in faculty and staff positions over the next three years. It would also cut textile, dance and hospitality programs at the school.

Earlier this year, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the system’s four campuses would need to take at least $43 million in cuts in total to address a budget shortfall created by the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: