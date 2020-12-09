UNL to require most students, staff to be tested every two weeks for COVID-19

The University of Nebraska’s flagship campus is adding additional COVID-19 measures for the spring of 2021.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green announced via email on Wednesday that students, faculty and staff that are on campus in the spring will be required to be tested every two weeks for COVID-19.

UNL will provide saliva-based diagnostic testing on campus in the spring, with an expected 24-hour turn-around for positive or negative results.

MANDATORY TESTING

All UNL students residing in Lancaster County during the spring semester will be required to be tested every two weeks. Any students residing outside Lancaster County who physically come to campus in the spring semester will also be required to be tested every two weeks.

All students will be required to be tested prior to moving into any campus housing or prior to classes commencing on January 25, 2021.

Faculty and staff who are regularly on campus will also be required to be tested every two weeks. Faculty and staff who are primarily working remotely and come to campus infrequently will be required to be tested within the two weeks prior to visiting campus, preferably 2-3 days in advance.

Students, faculty and staff are exempt from testing if they can show documentation of a positive COVID-19 test in the prior 90 days, or a documentation from a health care provider that substantiates a medical reason for an exemption.

SALIVA-BASED CAMPUS TESTING

With the support of UNL’s Veterinary Diagnostic Center, UNL will be able to provide saliva-based diagnostic testing on campus in the spring, with an expected 24-hour turn-around for positive or negative results.

UNL is looking for members of the campus community who would be able to temporarily redeploy to help staff the testing sites and diagnostic center, and conduct contract tracing. These temporary re-assignments range from one month to more than four months, depending on the role and availability of the individual.

More information on the new measures being taken for the Spring 2021 semester is available on UNL’s COVID-19 website.