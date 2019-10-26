UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division to host open house Oct 28

Graduate, doctoral programs will be highlighted

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division invites nurses interested in pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees in nursing to attend an open house Monday, Oct. 28, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The open house will be held at the Health Science Education Complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2402 University Dr.

Attendees will provide an opportunity to learn about programs, talk with faculty and students, as well as get information on financial aid and scholarships. Refreshments, tours, and free parking will be available.

Programs offered include:

Master of Science in Nursing degree and post-master’s certificate –Offered as a BSN-to-MSN degree or post master’s certificate. Local options for clinical work.

Doctor of Philosophy – offered as a post-master’s Ph.D. or as a BSN-to-Ph.D. Local options for clinical work.

Doctor of Nursing Practice – offered as a post-master’s DNP or BSN-to-DNP degree. Local options for clinical work.

Information also will be available on programs for advanced practice nursing degrees for nurse practitioners, including specialties in adult health, family health, gerontology, health systems, psychiatric, children’s and women’s health.

Programs are offered online using web-based technology.

For more information about the programs, go to unmc.edu/nursing, email graduatenursing@unmc.edu or call 402-559-4110.

The UNMC College of Nursing is the largest nursing college in the state with campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.