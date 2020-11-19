UNMC College of Nursing offers Dec. 1 virtual open house for master’s degrees for nurses interested in leadership, management

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing offers three flexible master of science in nursing (MSN) degrees in leadership, management and administration for nurses who want to advance their careers.

The college will two host “Nurse Leaders Needed in These Challenging Times,” virtual events via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CST. The college will give prospective students a closer look at three different master’s programs: MSN – the Nurse Leader/Executive, the MSN/Master’s in Business Administration dual degree and the RN – MSN Nurse Leader/Executive degree.

Nursing professionals who possess both clinical skills and a clear understanding of business management, leadership and strategic decision-making are needed now more than ever to meet the leadership challenges of today’s health care environment. Degrees focused on leadership can prepare nurses for leadership roles in health care organizations and government agencies.

Recent alumni, current students and UNMC faculty will be available during the sessions to talk about the career benefits of an advanced degree, how to get started and how to balance life as a student and working professional.

The programs feature competitive tuition rates, online classes and clinical practicum hours at the student’s location. UNMC and UNO programs hold top accreditation and are ranked nationally. Highlights of the three programs are as follows:

The MSN – Nurse Leader/Executive prepares students for a variety of leadership roles (42 credit hour program).

The MSN/MBA Dual Degree, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, prepares nurses for health care leadership in increasingly complex clinical and business environments (56 credit hour program).

The RN – MSN Nurse Leader/Executive is for registered nurses with an associate degree in nursing who want to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing (48 credit hour program).

The Zoom meeting identification is 987 9700 6477; the passcode is 582287.

For more information about the event or UNMC admissions, email graduatenursing@unmc.edu , call 402-559-4120 or visit www.unmc.edu/nursing.