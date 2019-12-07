class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425379 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
UNMC, Nebraska Medicine planning new $1-$2B building project | KRVN Radio

UNMC, Nebraska Medicine planning new $1-$2B building project

BY Associated Press | December 7, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
UNMC, Nebraska Medicine planning new $1-$2B building project
Courtesy/ University of Nebraska Medical Center.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine are in the early planning stages of developing a new state-of-the-art research and patient care facility.

Officials said at a news conference Thursday that he project could cost as much as $2 billion and is imagined as several buildings to be constructed on the northwest corner of the medical center campus in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald says those buildings could include one or more new towers for research and inpatient care. UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold says the plans are in the preliminary concept stages and that no final planning has been completed.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments