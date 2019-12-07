UNMC, Nebraska Medicine planning new $1-$2B building project

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine are in the early planning stages of developing a new state-of-the-art research and patient care facility.

Officials said at a news conference Thursday that he project could cost as much as $2 billion and is imagined as several buildings to be constructed on the northwest corner of the medical center campus in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald says those buildings could include one or more new towers for research and inpatient care. UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold says the plans are in the preliminary concept stages and that no final planning has been completed.