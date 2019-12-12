UNMC seeking study participants for two HIV studies

Will use neuroimaging to determine how HIV affects brain activity/cognitive function

University of Nebraska Medical Center investigators are seeking participants for two large noninvasive neuroimaging studies funded by the National Institutes of Health to investigate how HIV affects brain activity and cognitive functioning such as memory and mental processing, in people who are living with HIV as compared to those who have not been infected with HIV.

The studies are called: “MIND” and “PESCAH.” The Institutional Review Board Nos. are: 403-18-EP and 822-17-EP.

About the studies:

UNMC is recruiting healthy control participants to match our HIV+ group based on sex, age, ethnicity and education level.

Cognitive disorders are the most common neurological complication of HIV-infection. A major goal of these studies is to fill gaps in the field’s current understanding of how HIV affects brain physiology and cognition.

The studies are seeking people:

Between the ages of 19 and 72 years;

Who have not had a stroke or been diagnosed with any neurological or psychiatric disorder(s);

Who are able to complete a series of mental tasks; and

Who are not pregnant.

Expectations for participants

To study the brain, we will be using a series of brain imaging scans, which are noninvasive and considered harmless. One of these imaging scans, magnetoencephalography (MEG), is silent and involves sitting with a helmet-shaped device around your head while you complete mental tasks.

The other scan involves an MRI, which is noisy but painless.

These studies will involve three visits.

During the first visit, you will complete several mental activities, a brief interview about your medical history and a blood draw. This visit will take approximately two-and-a-half hours.

During the second visit, you will complete an MEG scan, perform some mental activities, and answer questionnaires that ask about your thoughts, experiences and behaviors. This visit will take approximately three-and-a-half hours.

During your third visit, you will complete a second MEG scan and an MRI scan. This visit will take approximately three-and-a-half hours.

Although there may not be any direct benefit to you, all tests conducted in relation to the study are at no cost, and you will be reimbursed for your time and travel.

To express interest in participating:

Please contact Rebecca Losh at 402-552-6436 or rebecca.losh@unmc.edu.