UNMC study will explore sleep disorders in adolescents.

Children with ADHD and autism are particularly affected by sleep disorders.

Sleep problems are common in adolescents with ADHD and/or autism. Sleep problems are often linked to physical and mental health problems. Family members may also be impacted by their child’s sleep problems. The purpose of this study is to compare sleep interventions (bedtime tracking and/or melatonin).

This study is using an adaptive design. If the child’s sleep does not improve, they will have an opportunity to use a different sleep intervention. The goal of this study is to better understand sleep and sleep interventions in adolescents with ADHD and/or autism.

The study is seeking volunteers for the winter and spring cohorts:

10-18 year olds;

Diagnosis of ADHD and/or autism;

Sleeping less than 8 hours, several nights per week; and

Medication free or on a stable medication plan.

Exclusions for child:

Will not stop melatonin 2 months before the study;

Diagnosed with sleep apnea;

Visually impaired with known inability to detect light;

Known genetic condition;

Not able to take oral medication; and

Will not wear activity/sleep device daily.

Expectations for participants:

Nine-week study;

Three meetings at UNMC;

Fill out sleep questionnaires;

Provide saliva and urine samples to measure melatonin (optional);

Wear an activity/sleep device on the wrist for 9 weeks; and

Bedtime tracking and/or take melatonin.

Although you may not benefit from being in this study, there is no cost. You will be reimbursed for time and travel. This study is funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (1K01NR017465-01A1).

To express interest in participating, please contact: Alyson Hanish, Ph.D., 402-559-6731 or Abbey Jo Klein, 402-559-6549.