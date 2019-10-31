UNMC, UNO launch dual master’s degrees in nursing, business administration

Program addresses Nebraska’s nurse leader workforce

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha have launched a dual-degree Master of Science in Nursing Leadership (MSN)/Master of Business Administration (MBA). Applications are being accepted now.

The UNMC/UNO collaboration, part of the University of Nebraska’s continuing effort to address workforce in the state, is targeted to registered nurses with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

The dual degree requires 56 credit hours which includes 22 credit hours of the business graduate degree program and 34 of the graduate nursing program focused on leadership. The program, which includes practicum hours, can be completed full-time or part-time at the student’s own pace but must be completed within seven years.

The dual degree can be earned with 56 credit hours versus 81 hours if individuals were to pursue the degrees separately.

The program is offered online using web-based technology. Students also have the option of attending UNO classes in the evenings in Omaha. One mandatory nursing immersion weekend is scheduled each summer on one of the College of Nursing campuses.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our latest dual-degree partnership with UNMC,” said Lynn Harland, Ph.D., interim dean and professor of management at UNO. “The program will provide graduates with an advanced set of knowledge and skills to address challenges in a strategic manner. In addition to gaining greater knowledge of the functional areas of business, graduates will learn strategies for balancing the competitive health care environment with optimal patient care.”

Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the UNMC College of Nursing, said the college is thrilled to partner with UNO.

“Nurses are critical when key decisions are being made in the ever-changing health care landscape, and can navigate complex issues associated with patient care, operations, change management and public policy,” Dr. Sebastian said. “The dual degree will give nurses another way to build their leadership knowledge and skills in a program that is accredited and ranked nationally.”

Kristi Lynch, director of the UNO MBA program, said students enrolled in the dual degree programs will be able to complete the MBA core classes alongside their UNMC course work. “This allows students the ability to complete both degrees faster and benefit from shared credit hours.”

Carol Wahl, D.N.P., assistant professor at the UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division and program coordinator, said nursing professionals who possess clinical skills and a clear understanding of business management, leadership and strategic decision-making are in demand to meet the leadership challenges of today’s health care environment.

“Students have the opportunity to learn from expert faculty, engage with a diverse group of students and put their learning into practice. The practicum provides an application of course content with expert faculty and preceptors,” said Dr. Wahl who earned an MBA from UNO and served as chief nursing officer at Good Samaritan in Kearney for 19 years.

An open house for prospective students will be held in Omaha on Nov. 6, from noon-1:30 p.m., at the UNMC Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science Education, Room 1005. An open house was held Monday in Kearney.

Though the program is a dual degree, students need to submit separate applications to UNMC and UNO. UNMC’s applications are done through the Centralized Application Service for Nursing Programs. To apply at UNMC, go to unmc.edu/nursing then “Educational Programs” then “Graduate.” UNO’s application is available online at:

unomaha.edu/admissions/apply/index.php.

For more UNMC information, go to unmc.edu/nursing, email graduatenursing@unmc.edu or call 402-559-4110. For UNO information, go to mba.unomaha.edu, email mba@unomaha.edu or call 402-554-6275.