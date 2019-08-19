class="post-template-default single single-post postid-402333 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
UPDATE: Arrest Made On Male Accused Of Gun Incident In Waco

BY Evan Jones | August 19, 2019
WACO, NE- An arrest has been made on a male that pointed a gun at kids, then fired the weapon into the air. Schuyler Tomes was arrested Friday evening according to York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka. The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, August 14th, at approximately 7:52 P.M. a man driving a white Dodge Ram flatbed pickup with a Corn Grower License plate pointed a gun at kids, then proceeded to fire the gun into the air in a park in the town of Waco.  A 9 mm casing was found on the ground in the area.

