Update on death of rural North Platte man

North Platte, Neb. — The death of a rural North Platte man whose body was found floating in a canal in early June had already been ruled a homicide.

An update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office indicates

the cause of death for sixty-eight year old Nicholas Legas was blunt force trauma and strangulation as determined by a forensic pathologist in Gibbon, Neb.

The initial incident was reported about 11 a.m. June 8 after co-workers discovered Legas’ body in a Nebraska Public Power District canal after he did not show up for work that morning and they were unable to contact him.

The Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to the scene, about seven-tenths of a mile west of Wagon Trail Road. Legas’ vehicle was located on Hershey Dickens Road, several miles upstream from where his body was found. The investigation in the matter is ongoing.