Update on Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Four Corners District

BY Four Corners Health Department | April 13, 2020
YORK- As of late afternoon on Sunday, April 12, 2020, two new people have been lab-confirmed with COVID-19 in the Four Corners (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties). A man in his 30’s in Polk County has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.  Contacts with this case have been identified and are self-quarantining at home. A man in his 60’s in York County has also been tested and confirmed as having COVID-19.  He, too, is isolating at home, and his contacts are self-quarantining.

This brings the Four Corners COVID-19 case total to 7.  Seward County has had one case; Butler County case count is still at zero.

