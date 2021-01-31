(Update) — Two vehicle crash west of Kearney claims life of Upland man

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-511825 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | January 31, 2021
Courtesy/Buffalo County Sheriff -- Twitter post.
Kearney, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office released more information Sunday about a fatal traffic crash on Highway 30 west of Kearney.    The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet pickup was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash. That person was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 53 year old Rodney Svoboda of Upland, Nebraska.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:03 p.m., about four miles west of Kearney between Evergreen Road and Sartoria Road.  The preliminary investigation report indicates a 2004 Ford pickup was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it lost control on the icy roadway and crossed the center line, striking a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup.
 The driver of the 2004 Ford pickup, 70 year old Dallas Gerdes of Oconto, Nebraska, was transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Medical Services and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.
© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
