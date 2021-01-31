(Update) — Two vehicle crash west of Kearney claims life of Upland man

Kearney, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office released more information Sunday about a fatal traffic crash on Highway 30 west of Kearney. The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet pickup was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash. That person was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 53 year old Rodney Svoboda of Upland, Nebraska.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:03 p.m., about four miles west of Kearney between Evergreen Road and Sartoria Road. The preliminary investigation report indicates a 2004 Ford pickup was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it lost control on the icy roadway and crossed the center line, striking a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup.