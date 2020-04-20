Updated: Amber Alert Activation

AMBER ALERT:

Two children have been abducted from Tekamah. 7 y/o Marco De La Garza and 4 y/o Isaac De La Garza.

Believed to be with Tanner Leichleiter, 30, 5’7”, 165 lbs, green eyes, brown hair. May in a white 2009 Expedition NE 31-F325.

Direction of travel is unknown, but both children are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these three, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.

For more information visit the Nebraska State Patrol website at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/