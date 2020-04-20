class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456098 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Updated: Amber Alert Activation

BY NSP | April 20, 2020
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol -- Tanner Joel Leichleiter
Marco De La Garza
Isaac De La Garza

AMBER ALERT:

Two children have been abducted from Tekamah. 7 y/o Marco De La Garza and 4 y/o Isaac De La Garza.

Believed to be with Tanner Leichleiter, 30, 5’7”, 165 lbs, green eyes, brown hair. May in a white 2009 Expedition NE 31-F325.

Direction of travel is unknown, but both children are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of  any of these three,  please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.

