One new case of COVID-19 was lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) for April 21, 2020. A Seward County resident is the newest individual to test positive—a male in his 50’s who is self-isolating at home.

COVID-19 case totals today for the Four Corners District are 18, including 1 death, and 8 people have recovered. The breakdown of cases: York County has had 8, Polk County 5, Seward County 4, and Butler County remains at 1.