Upper Big Blue NRD Campgrounds to Reopen May 20

YORK-Following the lead of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District will reopen for overnight camping at local recreation areas on Wednesday, May 20, with some additional guidelines in place.

Overnight camping will be available for RV campers only (no tents). Only self-contained recreational vehicles with factory features that allow them to hold potable water, contain wastewater/sewage and connect to electrical service will be allowed. Restrooms, playgrounds, and picnic shelters will remain closed at all recreation areas. Campers are encouraged to maintain social distancing protocols of staying six feet away from other guests and to practice good hand hygiene. Those who are sick should remain at home. Group gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people.

Day use, such as hiking, fishing, and boating continue to be available at all Upper Big Blue NRD recreation areas.

“We sympathize with those who have been affected by this virus and the rippling effects of trying to contain it, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of people who are passionate about camping,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said in a press release from the agency. “We look forward to restoring more opportunities when the time is appropriate and as conditions allow. Our priority remains to protect the health and well-being of all Nebraskans.”

RV hook ups are available at Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area (Recharge Lake) and Pioneer Trails Recreation Area. Anderson recreation area offers a dump station and there is a dump station nearby at Pioneer Trails. Specific activities and amenities vary by location and can be found at www.upperbigblue.org/ recreation. RV camping is $15 per night and payment is made on-site at the parks. Camping spots are first come first served. No reservations are available.

The NRD managed recreation areas are multipurpose projects, offering outdoor opportunities to enhance the quality of life for all residents, as well as a range of conservation benefits including groundwater recharge, wildlife habitat, and soil erosion prevention. These spaces are also used for research on water quality and quantity, weather monitoring, and flood control.