Upper Big Blue NRD Office Closed to the Public until March 30

The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office (319 East 25th St, York) is currently closed to the public. The office will tentatively reopen on Monday, March 30.

These measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Our top priority is to protect staff members and the public that we serve,” said NRD General Manager David Eigenberg. “This may be inconvenient, but we believe that this temporary closure is necessary and is in keeping with the latest CDC guidelines.” During this time, staff will work remotely to serve the people of the district. There may be some delays, but Eigenberg assures that work will continue as usual.

The board meeting that was scheduled to be held on March 19 has been cancelled. Regularly scheduled meetings should resume in April. Announcements regarding dates and times for these meetings will be communicated via the NRD’s website and social media channels.

The public can contact the NRD staff by phone and email, as well as via a contact form on the website. There is a drop box outside of the building where those who have forms to deliver may do so. Materials from the drop box will be collected regularly. Individuals who have a water sample to submit should first call the office to coordinate the timely collection of the sample with a staff person.

Additionally, online tree sales have been suspended due to the changing assortment as individual species run low at this point in the season. Tree sales will continue through March 30 but will not be available via the web portal. Please call (402)362-6601 to check availability of the remainder of the tree stock and to submit your order.