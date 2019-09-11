Upper Big Blue NRD To Send Proposal Back To Committee

YORK-Following an August 19th hearing in which hundreds of farmers and concerned citizens attended at the Holthus Convention Center, Tuesday evening Upper Big Blue NRD held a board meeting that drew hundreds of farmers again, this time at York College. It was decided at the meeting that Upper Big Blue NRD will send the proposal back to the water committee and have it evaluated before changes are made. Upper Big Blue directors did vote 16-1 to send the rule update back to the water committee to study and review it more before a change is made with the proposed changes to nitrogen application requirements.

Director Merlin Volkmer from Shickley moved to table the proposal altogether and Director Paul Weiss of McCool Junction did second the motion. The motion to table failed 15-2 as Volkmer and Weiss voting in favor to table it. If it had been tabled, the meeting would have been over instantly with nothing else said.