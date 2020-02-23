class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442452 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

BY Associated Press | February 23, 2020
Health officials say at least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, and there are likely to be more among the returned passengers. That brings the number of cases in the U.S. to 35 since late January.

The updated total includes travelers returning from China, two spouses of those travelers and others evacuated on chartered flights. Two new travel cases among California residents were announced this week.

Authorities do not believe the new coronavirus is spreading widely in the United States. Worldwide, more than 76,000 people have been infected, mostly in China, where the outbreak began.

