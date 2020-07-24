USDA Produce Box Distributions Continue in Lexington

Lexington Community Foundation will continue to participate in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program which benefits food suppliers as well as those in need .

Each week for the past four weeks, Lexing ton has received no less than 400 boxes an d as many as 640 boxes containing 20-25 lbs. of

fresh produce.

Lexington Community Foundation Executive Dire ctor, Jackie Berke, states “We are blessed with dedicated teams of volunteers to

facilitate the moving of this food . It is gratifying to be a pa rt of a program helping those in need. Lexington is fortunate to be included

in the program. We will continue to work with volunteers and pa rtner agencies to get the food boxes distributed to those in nee d.”

The weekly distribution of produce boxes will continue to be each Thursday and, for time being, will continue to distributed cu rbside

from St. Ann’s Parish Ce nter – 1003 Taft Street.

Food boxes will be distributed each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Because the demand for the food boxes is high, we are limiting one food box per vehicle. If there are boxes remainin g toward the end, recipients may get back in line to receive a second box.