USDA Produce Box Distributions Continue in Lexington

Lexington Community Foundation will continue to participate in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program which benefits food suppliers as well as those in need.
Each week for the past four weeks, Lexington has received no less than 400 boxes and as many as 640 boxes containing 20-25 lbs. of
fresh produce.
Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director, Jackie Berke, states “We are blessed with dedicated teams of volunteers to
facilitate the moving of this food. It is gratifying to be a part of a program helping those in need. Lexington is fortunate to be included
in the program. We will continue to work with volunteers and partner agencies to get the food boxes distributed to those in need.”
The weekly distribution of produce boxes will continue to be each Thursday and, for time being, will continue to distributed curbside
from St. Ann’s Parish Center – 1003 Taft Street.
Food boxes will be distributed each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Because the demand for the food boxes is high, we
are limiting one food box per vehicle. If there are boxes remaining toward the end, recipients may get back in line to receive a second box.
For more information, contact Jackie Berke at the Lexington Community Foundation, 324-6704.