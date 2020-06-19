USDA Produce Box Distributions Continue in Lexington.

Lexington Community Foundation, Orthman Companies, Hot Meals USA and Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will

continue to participate in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program which benefits food suppliers as well as those in need.

Each week for the past four weeks, Lexington has received no less than 400 boxes and as many as 640 boxes containing 20-25 lbs. of

fresh produce.

Through the Farmers to Families Program, the USDA will purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

Regional suppliers package the products into family-sized boxes and transport them to communities in need. Thanks to the efforts of

Dick Cochran, Hot Meals USA, Lexington receives half a semi load of produce weekly. On average, 500 families receive the food each

week.

The distribution of the produce boxes has been aligned with the distribution of the free hot meals. While the hot meals program will

end today (Friday, June 19th), the food box program will continue – possibly through the end of the year.

Lexington Community Foundation Executive Director, Jackie Berke, states “We are blessed with dedicated teams of volunteers to

facilitate the moving of this food. It is gratifying to be a part of a program helping those in need. Lexington is fortunate to be included

in the program. We will continue to work with volunteers and partner agencies to get the food boxes distributed to those in need.”

The weekly distribution of produce boxes will continue to be each Thursday and, for time being, will continue to distributed curbside

from St. Ann’s Parish Center – 1003 Taft Street.

PLEASE NOTE: To ensure efficient delivery of the food, we are changing the time frame for food box pickup.

Food boxes will be distributed each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Because the demand for the food boxes is high, we

are limiting one food box per vehicle. If there are boxes remaining toward the end, recipients may get back in line to receive a second box.