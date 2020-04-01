Utica man charged with possession of child pornography

YORK- Dusty J. Morehead, of Utica, has been charged with enticement by an electronic communications device, a Class 4 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony. Morehead could face 22 years in prison if convicted. According to court documents, it is alleged that Morehead had conversations that were sexual in nature with a female minor via cell phone. It is also alleged that the two shared nude photos with each other via Snapchat.

This case has been bound over District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending. The 31-year old has been a sex offender since 2010 when he was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Seward County. He is a 25-year registrant in Nebraska’s sex offender registry.