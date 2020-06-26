Vehicle-Pedestrian Fatality Accident in Kearney Under Investigation

Kearney, Neb. — Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday (June 24), Kearney Police Department (KPD) and first responders were called to a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the 900 block of West 35th Street. According to a City of Kearney media release, a man and woman walking on the sidewalk were struck by a white 2000 Buick Park Avenue that had left the road.

The driver of the car was identified as a 16 year old female. Both pedestrians were transported by CHI Good Samaritan Ambulance with serious injuries. Today/Friday (June 26), investigating officers learned the adult female, a Kearney teacher, had died at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. The identities of those involved in the accident are being withheld pending notifications and investigation.

The media release says the fatality is an on-going investigation involving Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.), Nebraska State Patrol, and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.