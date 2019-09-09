Vehicle stop results in discovery of 150 lbs of marijuana and drug arrest

Lexington, Neb. — A California man was arraigned Monday in Dawson County Court on charges related to a traffic stop for speeding that yielded 150 pounds of suspected marijuana and other controlled substances. A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper on Friday afternoon clocked an eastbound vehicle on I-80 at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone. After the vehicle exited at the Lexington/I-80 Interchange, the trooper conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot south of the Interchange. The Trooper cited the driver for speeding and going through a stop sign. The driver was identified as 27 year old Michael Banks Jr. of San Bernardino, California. The Trooper learned the driver was traveling from Denver, Colorado to Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Trooper also obtained, from the subject, a small amount of marijuana in a bag in the front of his vehicle.

The Trooper then informed the subject that he had probable cause to search the vehicle. The Trooper found multiple containers of labeled marijuana bags and containers in the front passenger compartment in a backpack. The Trooper then searched the rear passenger compartment and located a box containing multiple THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges and labels. The Trooper then located two large duffle bags in the rear of the vehicle containing approximately 150 lbs of marijuana packed in vaccuum sealed bags.

Banks faces felony charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute and misdemeanor charges of Speeding and Violation of a Stop Sign. Banks is being held on $250,000 bond, 10% and has had his preliminary hearing set for Sept. 19 at 8:45 a.m.