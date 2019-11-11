class="post-template-default single single-post postid-420106 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum | KRVN Radio

Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum

BY Rural Radio Network | November 11, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum
Courtesy/Veterans Day observance at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles. Photo by Paul Pack.
Courtesy/Terry Lauby addresses veterans, family members and friends at Veterans Day ceremony at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles. Photo by Paul Pack.

Lexington, Neb. —  Another memorable Veterans Day ceremony took place at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles on Monday.  The 11th Hour observance included ringing of the bell and Paul Homan’s signature singing of the National Anthem.

Courtesy/Vietnam Veteran Chuck Watkinson rings bell for Veterans Day Ceremony. Photo by Paul Pack.

U.S. Army veteran Terry Lauby acknowledged World War II Veterans,  including Wilbur Rupke, Frank Zlatkovsky and Ken VerMaas Senior.

Courtesy/Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum. Posting of the Colors. Photo by Paul Pack.

Terry Lauby also recognized former State Sen. Jim Cudaback for all he’s done for the Heartland Museum, including  obtaining permission for the museum to use Nebraska farm plates on military vehicles moved across the state to participate in parades.

Courtesy/Terry Lauby addresses Veterans Day attendees at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles. Photo by Paul Pack.

Lexington teacher and U.S. Army Veteran Mike Zarate provided a 15 minute video that he and National Honor Society students worked on that included portions of interviews conducted with military veterans.

Courtesy/Veterans Day ceremony at the Heartland Museum. Photo by Paul Pack.

Each veteran was asked 5 to 6 questions about their military service. All the veterans rejected the notion that they were heroes, saying that they performed a service, and the term “hero” should be reserved for someone else. Zarate says he was touched by the selflessness and humility of the five veterans.

Veterans Day ceremonies were also held at the Lexington Middle School and Lexington Senior High School.

Courtesy/Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum. Bryan Elementary contribution. Photo by Paul Pack.

Due to bitterly cold wind chills, the 4 p.m. Veterans Day parade in downtown Lexington was canceled.

Courtesy/Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum. Photo by Paul Pack.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments