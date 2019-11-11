Lexington, Neb. — Another memorable Veterans Day ceremony took place at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles on Monday. The 11th Hour observance included ringing of the bell and Paul Homan’s signature singing of the National Anthem.

U.S. Army veteran Terry Lauby acknowledged World War II Veterans, including Wilbur Rupke, Frank Zlatkovsky and Ken VerMaas Senior.

Terry Lauby also recognized former State Sen. Jim Cudaback for all he’s done for the Heartland Museum, including obtaining permission for the museum to use Nebraska farm plates on military vehicles moved across the state to participate in parades.

Lexington teacher and U.S. Army Veteran Mike Zarate provided a 15 minute video that he and National Honor Society students worked on that included portions of interviews conducted with military veterans.

Each veteran was asked 5 to 6 questions about their military service. All the veterans rejected the notion that they were heroes, saying that they performed a service, and the term “hero” should be reserved for someone else. Zarate says he was touched by the selflessness and humility of the five veterans.

Veterans Day ceremonies were also held at the Lexington Middle School and Lexington Senior High School.

Due to bitterly cold wind chills, the 4 p.m. Veterans Day parade in downtown Lexington was canceled.

Courtesy/Veterans Day at the Heartland Museum. Photo by Paul Pack.