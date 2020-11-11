Kearney, NE- Two Rivers Public Health Department would like to express our deepest appreciation to all Veterans during this Veterans Day week.

Thank you all for your service to our country and the citizens of the

Nebraska and United States. Without you we would not have the freedoms that we have and the feelings of security we have.

Due to Veterans Day Two Rivers will be closed on Wednesday Nov 11th in observance of the holiday.

As always, a reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued

actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as:

• Know how it spreads

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

• Clean and disinfect

• Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

o Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who

eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public

settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.)

especially in areas of significant community-based transmission –Click here_

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that

maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

If you have been tested through Test Nebraska, call 402-207-9377.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when

necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.