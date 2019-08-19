Victim identified in weekend assault leading to death

Lexington Police identified the a man Monday who died following a weekend assault in Lexington. Police Chief Tracy Wolf says 22-year-old Hussein Nuri was reported as unresponsive in the parking lot of Tep’s Bar & Grill at 1:33am Saturday. First responders transported him to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead. Nuri was a resident of Lexington but, had no current listed address. Chief Wolf previously said the Nuri’s injuries were determined to be consistent with being the victim of a physical assault. An autopsy has been ordered.

Twenty-three-year-old Jorge Vasquez of Lexington was arrested a few hours after the alleged assault. He was being held in the Dawson County Jail on initial charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Formal charges against Vasquez had not been filed as of late Monday afternoon. He was also held on a bench warrant issued by the Dawson County District Court last week after failing to appear August 12th for a court hearing on previous charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.