Victim of hit and run identified, investigation ongoing

Minden, Neb. — 43 year old Christopher S. Hines of Kearney, Nebraska has been identified as the victim of a hit and run accident in Kearney County. The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office in Minden received a call about the fatal-vehicle/pedestrian accident on Highway 44 on Tuesday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to a media release.

The acccident investigation is ongoing by the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney County Sheriff’s Office, and Kearney County Attorney, which has ordered an autopsy.

Assistance was provided at the scene by the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Department of Roads, Axtell Fire Department and Kearney County Road Department.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Kearney County Attorney says anyone who traveled the route Tuesday morning or anyone with any information is urged to contact the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 832-2805.