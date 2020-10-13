VIDEO: Boswell murder trial update; Jury could get case today

KRVN news director Dave Schroeder shares an update on the Bailey Boswell Murder Trial, which is underway in Lexington, Nebraska.

The jury could get the case as soon as midday today.

Summary from Friday:

Jurors looked at pictures during Friday’s proceedings taken by a Forensic Pathologist of the autopsy of Sydney Loofe.

Asked for her professional opinion of the cause of death, Elieff said based on the examination and her experience she believes the cause of death to be homicidal violence consistent with strangulation.

Read more: https://tinyurl.com/y3ylx86y