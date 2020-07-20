VIDEO: Dawson County Fair celebrates area youth, streams livestock shows

The 2020 Dawson County Fair was held with limited attendance this year.
Due to the ongoing concerns around the pandemic, only families of exhibitors were able to attend the shows in person.
To ensure the public was still able to celebrate the local youth, the Dawson County Ag Society partnered with KRVN to livestream the shows!
Watch the shows below:
Bucket and Feeder Calf Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair
Dairy Cattle & Beef Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair
Sheep & Goat Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair
Swine Show | 2020 Dawson County
Small Animal Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair
Horse Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair
The Dawson County Ag Society partnered with the following business to provide the broadcasts:
Laird Feed – Gothenburg
Platte Valley Auto – Lexington & Kearney
K Farms – Gothenburg
Dawson County Cattlemen
Pony Express Chevrolet & Buick – Gothenburg
Russman Welding – Farnam
Heartland Buick & Chevrolet – Lexington
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rick Benjamin
Hi-Gain Feedlot – Cozad & Farnam
Channel Seeds – Logan Hunke – Cozad