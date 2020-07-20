class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474236 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
VIDEO: Dawson County Fair celebrates area youth, streams livestock shows

BY RRN Staff | July 20, 2020
2020 Dawson County Fair

The 2020 Dawson County Fair was held with limited attendance this year.

Due to the ongoing concerns around the pandemic, only families of exhibitors were able to attend the shows in person.

To ensure the public was still able to celebrate the local youth, the Dawson County  Ag Society partnered with KRVN to livestream the shows!

Watch the shows below:

Bucket and Feeder Calf Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Dairy Cattle & Beef Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Sheep & Goat Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Swine Show | 2020 Dawson County

Small Animal Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Horse Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

The Dawson County Ag Society partnered with the following business to provide the broadcasts:

Laird Feed – Gothenburg
Platte Valley Auto – Lexington & Kearney
K Farms – Gothenburg
Dawson County Cattlemen
Pony Express Chevrolet & Buick – Gothenburg
Russman Welding – Farnam
Heartland Buick & Chevrolet – Lexington
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rick Benjamin
Hi-Gain Feedlot – Cozad & Farnam
Channel Seeds – Logan Hunke – Cozad

