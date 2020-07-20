VIDEO: Dawson County Fair celebrates area youth, streams livestock shows

The 2020 Dawson County Fair was held with limited attendance this year.

Due to the ongoing concerns around the pandemic, only families of exhibitors were able to attend the shows in person.

To ensure the public was still able to celebrate the local youth, the Dawson County Ag Society partnered with KRVN to livestream the shows!

Watch the shows below:

Bucket and Feeder Calf Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Dairy Cattle & Beef Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Sheep & Goat Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Swine Show | 2020 Dawson County

Small Animal Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

Horse Show | 2020 Dawson County Fair

The Dawson County Ag Society partnered with the following business to provide the broadcasts:

Laird Feed – Gothenburg

Platte Valley Auto – Lexington & Kearney

K Farms – Gothenburg

Dawson County Cattlemen

Pony Express Chevrolet & Buick – Gothenburg

Russman Welding – Farnam

Heartland Buick & Chevrolet – Lexington

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rick Benjamin

Hi-Gain Feedlot – Cozad & Farnam

Channel Seeds – Logan Hunke – Cozad