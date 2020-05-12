(VIDEO) Hastings Barn Festival Owner Launches Barn Market for Local Businesses

Last year was the final year for the Barn Festival in Hastings, but when the pandemic began to hurt small businesses, the co-owner decided to coordinate a 2020 Barn Market to support local vendors.

Marla Anders, co-owner of the Barn Festival, says the Barn Market is a condensed version of the festival that brought in thousands of visitors every year. Instead of a two-weekend event, the Barn Market will be held one weekend, Sept. 24-27, 2020.

According to Anders, the Barn Market will feature most of the same pop-up and barn vendors, selling home decor, clothing, specialty foods and more.

Anders’s husband, Brian, passed away in March after fighting a battle with cancer, leaving Marla and her son in charge of the business.

Despite the challenges she’s faced since her husband’s diagnosis two years ago, she said she’s excited to host the Barn Market to help local vendors.

Watch the video to hear Marla’s story.

Listen to Marla Anders visit with the Rural Radio Network.

Follow the Barn Festival on Facebook and Instagram or visit barnfestival.com to keep up-to-date with the 2020 Barn Market.