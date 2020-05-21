class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462808 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) Hastings College honors 134th graduating class

BY Hastings College | May 21, 2020
(VIDEO) Hastings College honors 134th graduating class

Video below of 2020 Hastings College Commencement

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Hastings College held its 134th Commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2020 via streaming on Facebook and YouTube. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 194 undergraduates and 12 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 20 states and nine countries.

While the ceremony was done virtually, Commencement continued a tradition of featuring a senior speaker, with Kaelan Dea ‘20 giving a virtual address. Dea is a marketing major from Greenwood, Nebraska. He served as Student Association President during the 2019-20 academic year and was named a recipient of the Bronco Award, Hastings College’s highest non-academic award for students making outstanding campus contributions.

Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony — the 51st consecutive Hastings College commencement he participated in or attended. In addition to conferring degrees on the new undergraduates and MAT graduates, he awarded honorary doctorates to three faculty members who are retiring this academic year:

  • Dr. Steven Bever was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,

  • Dr. Jeri Thompson was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science and

  • Dr. Hillary Watter was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts

Doerr also awarded honorary degrees to several faculty who retired recently:

  • Dr. Jim Fritzler was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,

  • Dr. John Bohmfalk was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,

  • Tom Kreager was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,

  • Dr. Constance Malloy was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane, Letters

  • Doug Phelps was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane Letters and

  • Dr. Lee Wigert was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science.

Undergraduate and MAT degree recipients are included below.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

“HD” designates those students who graduated with high distinction in their major(s), while “D” indicates the students who graduate with distinction in their major(s). High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

Note: The order of the list below is Bachelor Degrees – United States, Bachelor Degrees – International, Master of Arts in Teaching – United States, Master of Arts in Teaching – International.

Listings are by state and city.

Bachelor Degrees – United States

Alaska

Kodiak
Nolan Blake Wandersee — Exercise Science

Arkansas

Hartman
Ismael Anthony Frias — Health Systems

Arizona

Chandler
Tyler David Kennedy — Agri-Business

Phoenix
Basil Paul Rabayda — D in Theatre

Scottsdale
Cole Robert Achtzehn — D in Marketing

California

Brentwood
Kaishon Xavier McGuire — Exercise Science

Compton
Isaiah Xavier Jackson — Sports Communication

Fresno
Gunnar Todd Gardner — D in Recreation & Sport Management

Livermore
Dragos Dobrin — Human Resource Management

Manteca
Daniel Christopher Gonzalez — HD in Recreation & Sport Management

Oakdale
Max Brian Stevens — Exercise Science

Oceanside
Anthony Martinez — Biology

Pleasant Hill
Kseniya Doronkina — Psychology

Stockton
Keilen Pedro Mocencio — Sociology

Colorado

Aurora
Charlotte Ruth Gochenour — HD in Special Education, and D in Elementary Education
Selena Raeal Gochenour — Health Systems

Berthoud
Madeline Claire Pelster — Biology

Burlington
Jared Wayne MacLeod — Sociology

Castle Pines
Nathan James Holdridge — D in Business Administration/Economics/Finance

Castle Rock
Madison Joann Mooney — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education

Centennial
Celeste Annalisa Borg — Cum Laude with HD in Psychology
Rebecca Lynn Eaton Garner — Personalized Program

Colorado Springs
Greer Anderson — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Theatre
Alexandra Dee Dominguez — Health Systems
Kiley Rae Logan — Elementary Education

Evergreen
Madeline Rae Downie — Summa Cum Laude with HD in English

Highlands Ranch
Erik Weston Wetteland — Cum Laude with D in Accounting

Mead
Camilla Somer Lee — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Chemistry

Montrose
Wyatt Lawton Edeker — Business Administration

Parker
Rudy Marquez — Hospitality Management

Sterling
Megan Francis Kaiser — Biology

Thornton
Holden Augustus Banks — Personalized Program

Windsor
Sarah Ann Barger — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Spanish

Connecticut

Shelton
Anya Irene Bliska — D in Psychology

Florida

Clearwater
Ryan Webster Ierna — Physics

Palm Harbor
Steven Robert Barnes — Sociology

Indiana

Millersburg
Riley Lanae Wagner — Marketing

Iowa

Logan
Chad Andrew Uhing — Accounting

Waterloo
Darren Genuwine Scott — Marketing

Kansas

Fairway
Jeremiah Joel Moorhead — Human Resource Management

Kanorado
Jon Douglas Satterly — Recreation & Sport Management

Ottawa
Stefan Foulke — D in Psychology

Minnesota

Circle Pines
Nathaniel Richard Navratil — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Sociology

Plymouth
Jadah Mariah Morrison — Communication Studies

Spicer
Allison Christina Kennon — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies

Missouri

Warrensburg
Nathaniel Louis Miller — Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management

North Carolina

Dallas
Alyssa Roth — Psychology

Nebraska

Alliance
Karli Jacqueline Farritor — D in Psychology

Arlington
Chelsea Nicole Bowers — HD in Exercise Science

Ashland
Jessica Nicole Klaudt — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Hospitality Management

Aurora
Trevor Richard Alber — Sports Communication
Ethan David Bergmann — Computer Science

Ayr
Hannah Rene Anderson — Elementary Education, Special Education

Beatrice
Ryan Wells Parthemer — Sociology

Bennington
John Bartels Hiscock — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Bladen
Morgan Stromer — HD in Studio Art

Broken Bow
Travis John Kleeb — D in Physics

Bruning
Melissa Sue Hinrichs — Physics

Burwell
Miranda Michele Worden — Exercise Science

Cairo
Hannah Ann Adams — Cum Laude with HD in Marketing

Central City
Cassidy R Ostrand — Cum Laude with HD in Biology

Chadron
Jayden William Stack — Cum Laude with D in Mathematics

Columbus
Carly Rose Cremers — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Theatre
Emily Fay Grant — Biology, and HD in Health Communications
Parker James Grant — Physics
Joseph Jahn — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Mathematics/Physics

Daykin
Blair Nicole Hofstetter — Chemistry

Doniphan
Nathan Michael Remm — Business Administration
Reid Scott Schultz — D in Elementary Education

Edgar
Alyssa Ann Brennfoerder —Elementary Education, Special Education

Fairfield
Brendan Lee Lipovsky —  Sociology

Fairmont
Jacob Allen Galusha — D in Accounting

Fremont
Elizabeth Erin Hansen — Summa Cum Laude with HD in English
Autumn Teff — HD in Studio Art

Friend
Bryce Richard Eigsti — Cum Laude with D in Wildlife Biology

Glenvil
Amanda Jo Scott — Psychology, Sociology

Gothenburg
Riley Ostendorf — Recreation & Sport Management

Grand Island
Emily Elizabeth Bykerk —Biology
Alex Dominguez — Music Education
Emily Renae Herbek — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Marketing
MaKenna Rae Supencheck — D in Elementary Education
Alondra Zapata Gonzalez — HD in Sociology

Greenwood
Kaelan James Dea — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Marketing

Gretna
Haleigh Merchelle Cunningham — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Justin Thomas Hines — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Construction Management
Grant Kevin Svec —Biology

Hastings
Jessica Marie Beatty — Human Resource Management
Nastasha Patrice Boden — HD in Business Administration
Dakota Samuel Boydston — Studio/Digital Art, Digital Media
Cadee Ashlyn Brown — Business Administration, Marketing
Sara Emma Brown — Accounting
Ricardo Santana Castillo —Sociology
Jada Daiss — Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Courtney Danielle Dittmer — Computer Science
Shandra Leigh Farmer — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Human Resource Management
Delaney Rose Feezell — Cum Laude with HD in Studio/Digital Art
Skyler Joe Good — Business Administration
Nicholas B Hamburger — Business Administration
Dacia Marie Hartman — HD in Art Education/Studio/Digital Art
Heather Dawn Hartman — Religion
Madison Marie Hittner — D in Elementary Education
GenAurtury Chandell Jackson — Business Administration
Riley James Johnson — Business Administration, D in Human Resource Management
Zachary Steven Kitten — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration
Nolan Ryan Kohmetscher — HD in Education
James Thomas Lapka — History
Benjamin Thomas LeBar — Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies
Paige Marie Lehrling — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Blaise Alan Lemke — Political Science
Laura C. Lindholm — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration
Abigail Loetterle VanSkiver — HD in Elementary Education
Ellen Mae Marquardt — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Brook Ann McCurdy Castellanos — Political Science, Sociology
Kendall Gene Oberheide — Agri-Business, D in Economics
Elizabeth Ann Obermiller — HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz — Cum Laude with D in Biology
Megan Marie Petr —Business Administration
Samuel Michael Richard Reimer — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Biology
Jordan Daniel Richardson — HD in Elementary Education
Brittany Elizabeth Rutt — Biochemistry
Collin Larry Schnase — Accounting
Thomas Fredrick Schnase — Hospitality Management
Makenzie Rae Sommerfeld — Psychology
Chantilly Chanel Spady — D in Marketing
Nathaniel Stolzenburg — Business Administration, Marketing
Shelby Ana Stone — Elementary Education
Casey Jordan Sutherland — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science/Health Systems
Shaun Alexander van der Torre — Business Administration, Construction Management
Garrett Gregory VanSkiver — Accounting

Hemingford
Taeller Nikole Ansley — D in Elementary Education/Special Education

Hildreth
Sophie Mae Gruwell — D in Psychology

Inland
Ashleigh Suzanne Hinrichs — Psychology

Juniata
Breeanna Carol Fluckey — Magna Cum Laude with D in Biology
Molly Rae Loetterle — Studio Art
Marcus James Medcalf — History
Skyler Michael Molina — Sociology
Ema Lydia Rose Schutte — Math Education
Chloe Maureen Swoboda — Health Systems

Kearney
Joseph Bennett Daake — Psychology
Jarod Dale Zikmund — Culinary Arts Management, Business Administration

Lexington
Allen Nazario Castaneda — Criminology
Trevor Anthony McKeone — Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Lincoln
Logan Paul Cale — Mathematics
Dylan E Fitzgerald — Mathematics
Andru Gregory Hansen —Communication Studies
Sierra Rose Johnson — D in Elementary Education/Special Education
Shelby G Lee — Psychology
Case Jerome McNally — Biology
Brock Hayden Rathman — Biology
Abby Nicole Riedel — HD in Accounting
Hogan Scott Shaw — Recreation & Sport Management

Manley
Daniel Gene Stohlmann — Cum Laude with HD in Agri-Business

McCook
Josiane Bibi Dominguez — Health Systems

Mullen
Allyson Mardell Ginkens — Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management
Gideon Arthur Monette —English, Journalism

Murdock
Cale Dean Arent — Hospitality Management, Business Administration

North Platte
Bryce Corwin Byrn — Exercise Science

Omaha
Kaitlin Lindsey Bierman — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Biology
Zachary Ryan Fritton — Business Administration
Gabrielle Rose Grasso — Cum Laude with HD in Human Resource Management and D in Business Administration
Melissa Faith Loney — Cum Laude with HD in Studio Art

Orleans
Shelby Elizabeth Dietz — Elementary Education

Papillion
Lauren Theresa Feden — Cum Laude with HD in Studio Art, and D in Chemistry
Emelia Margaret Henely — D in Health Systems
Jacob David Mounce — Political Science, Sociology
Mariah Marie Seip — Cum Laude with HD in Biology/Psychology

Polk
Abigail Marie Collingham — Exercise Science

Red Cloud
Amanda Marie Wulf — HD in Health Systems

Saint Paul
Makayla Kay Mudloff — Psychology
Neely Kathryn Tubbs — Biology

Wood River
Blake Andrew Earnest — Business Administration, Marketing
Elijah James Hunter — Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management
Bethany Joy Turner — Communication Studies, Marketing

York
Emma Bell Grenfell — Cum Laude with HD in Health Systems

Nevada

Las Vegas
Zachary V Johnson — Psychology

Oklahoma

Broken Arrow
Haylee Brianne White — Marketing

Texas

Houston
Abdulwahab Marei — Business Administration, Marketing
Johnny Joseph Thomas —Community Health & Wellness

New Braunfels
Hagen Dane Tucker — Economics

South Houston
Erik Tello — Business Administration

Wisconsin

Hewitt
Jessica Kathryn Trad — Magna Cum Laude with HD in English

Wyoming

Casper
Trevor Richard Shain Kraft — Computer Science, Mathematics

Cheyenne
Trenton Michael Eldridge — Exercise Science
Abby Marie Morillon — Health Systems

 

Bachelor Degrees – International

Australia
Canberra
Lauren Mary Raftery — HD in Marketing/Recreation Management

Melbourne
Alexander John Kay — Recreation Management

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Gracanica
Samira Selimovic — D in Business Administration

Brazil
Piracicaba, Sao Paulo
Fernando Morales Lisboa — Exercise Science, HD in Recreation Management

Canada
St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec
Laurie Potvin — Biology

Colombia
Medellin, Antioquia
Mateo Cuartas Arcila — Economics, D in Business Administration

Germany
Kaiserslautern
Megan Waterhouse — D in English

Norway
Stokke, Vestfold
Jenny Rying Borge — Communication Studies

United Kingdom
Rayleigh, Essex
Luke James Wakeling — Exercise Science

West Sussex
Tyrone Leonard Madhani — Business Administration

 

Master of Arts in Teaching – United States

Arizona

Tempe
Ryan Michael Christensen-Hinchey — Health and Physical Education

California

Tracy
Alberto Landeros —Physical Education

Colorado

Aurora
Michelle Nicole DeCoud — English/Language Arts

Nebraska

Edgar
Jessica Fay Shipley — History

Grand Island
Nolan Kawata — Health and Physical Education

Hastings
Victoria Nicole Bowens — Art Education
Robert Alan Collins — English/Language Arts
Mark Gueswell — Business, Marketing and Information Technology; English as Second Language
Angelo Thomas Martinez — Business, Marketing and Information Technology; English as Second Language

Juniata
Kervin Trevell Brown — English; English as Second Language

South Carolina

Wellford
Travis John Agagah — Health and Physical Education

 

Master of Arts in Teaching – International

United Kingdom
Swindon, Wiltshire
Daniel Ryan Jelley — Business, Marketing and Information Technology

