(VIDEO) Hastings College honors 134th graduating class

Video below of 2020 Hastings College Commencement
(Hastings, Nebraska) – Hastings College held its 134th Commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2020 via streaming on Facebook and YouTube. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 194 undergraduates and 12 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 20 states and nine countries.
While the ceremony was done virtually, Commencement continued a tradition of featuring a senior speaker, with Kaelan Dea ‘20 giving a virtual address. Dea is a marketing major from Greenwood, Nebraska. He served as Student Association President during the 2019-20 academic year and was named a recipient of the Bronco Award, Hastings College’s highest non-academic award for students making outstanding campus contributions.
Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony — the 51st consecutive Hastings College commencement he participated in or attended. In addition to conferring degrees on the new undergraduates and MAT graduates, he awarded honorary doctorates to three faculty members who are retiring this academic year:
Dr. Steven Bever was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,
Dr. Jeri Thompson was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science and
Dr. Hillary Watter was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts
Doerr also awarded honorary degrees to several faculty who retired recently:
Dr. Jim Fritzler was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,
Dr. John Bohmfalk was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,
Tom Kreager was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,
Dr. Constance Malloy was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane, Letters
Doug Phelps was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane Letters and
Dr. Lee Wigert was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science.
Undergraduate and MAT degree recipients are included below.
Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.
“HD” designates those students who graduated with high distinction in their major(s), while “D” indicates the students who graduate with distinction in their major(s). High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).
Note: The order of the list below is Bachelor Degrees – United States, Bachelor Degrees – International, Master of Arts in Teaching – United States, Master of Arts in Teaching – International.
Listings are by state and city.
Bachelor Degrees – United States
Alaska
Kodiak
Nolan Blake Wandersee — Exercise Science
Arkansas
Hartman
Ismael Anthony Frias — Health Systems
Arizona
Chandler
Tyler David Kennedy — Agri-Business
Phoenix
Basil Paul Rabayda — D in Theatre
Scottsdale
Cole Robert Achtzehn — D in Marketing
California
Brentwood
Kaishon Xavier McGuire — Exercise Science
Compton
Isaiah Xavier Jackson — Sports Communication
Fresno
Gunnar Todd Gardner — D in Recreation & Sport Management
Livermore
Dragos Dobrin — Human Resource Management
Manteca
Daniel Christopher Gonzalez — HD in Recreation & Sport Management
Oakdale
Max Brian Stevens — Exercise Science
Oceanside
Anthony Martinez — Biology
Pleasant Hill
Kseniya Doronkina — Psychology
Stockton
Keilen Pedro Mocencio — Sociology
Colorado
Aurora
Charlotte Ruth Gochenour — HD in Special Education, and D in Elementary Education
Selena Raeal Gochenour — Health Systems
Berthoud
Madeline Claire Pelster — Biology
Burlington
Jared Wayne MacLeod — Sociology
Castle Pines
Nathan James Holdridge — D in Business Administration/Economics/
Castle Rock
Madison Joann Mooney — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education
Centennial
Celeste Annalisa Borg — Cum Laude with HD in Psychology
Rebecca Lynn Eaton Garner — Personalized Program
Colorado Springs
Greer Anderson — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Theatre
Alexandra Dee Dominguez — Health Systems
Kiley Rae Logan — Elementary Education
Evergreen
Madeline Rae Downie — Summa Cum Laude with HD in English
Highlands Ranch
Erik Weston Wetteland — Cum Laude with D in Accounting
Mead
Camilla Somer Lee — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Chemistry
Montrose
Wyatt Lawton Edeker — Business Administration
Parker
Rudy Marquez — Hospitality Management
Sterling
Megan Francis Kaiser — Biology
Thornton
Holden Augustus Banks — Personalized Program
Windsor
Sarah Ann Barger — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Spanish
Connecticut
Shelton
Anya Irene Bliska — D in Psychology
Florida
Clearwater
Ryan Webster Ierna — Physics
Palm Harbor
Steven Robert Barnes — Sociology
Indiana
Millersburg
Riley Lanae Wagner — Marketing
Iowa
Logan
Chad Andrew Uhing — Accounting
Waterloo
Darren Genuwine Scott — Marketing
Kansas
Fairway
Jeremiah Joel Moorhead — Human Resource Management
Kanorado
Jon Douglas Satterly — Recreation & Sport Management
Ottawa
Stefan Foulke — D in Psychology
Minnesota
Circle Pines
Nathaniel Richard Navratil — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Sociology
Plymouth
Jadah Mariah Morrison — Communication Studies
Spicer
Allison Christina Kennon — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies
Missouri
Warrensburg
Nathaniel Louis Miller — Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management
North Carolina
Dallas
Alyssa Roth — Psychology
Nebraska
Alliance
Karli Jacqueline Farritor — D in Psychology
Arlington
Chelsea Nicole Bowers — HD in Exercise Science
Ashland
Jessica Nicole Klaudt — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Hospitality Management
Aurora
Trevor Richard Alber — Sports Communication
Ethan David Bergmann — Computer Science
Ayr
Hannah Rene Anderson — Elementary Education, Special Education
Beatrice
Ryan Wells Parthemer — Sociology
Bennington
John Bartels Hiscock — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Bladen
Morgan Stromer — HD in Studio Art
Broken Bow
Travis John Kleeb — D in Physics
Bruning
Melissa Sue Hinrichs — Physics
Burwell
Miranda Michele Worden — Exercise Science
Cairo
Hannah Ann Adams — Cum Laude with HD in Marketing
Central City
Cassidy R Ostrand — Cum Laude with HD in Biology
Chadron
Jayden William Stack — Cum Laude with D in Mathematics
Columbus
Carly Rose Cremers — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Theatre
Emily Fay Grant — Biology, and HD in Health Communications
Parker James Grant — Physics
Joseph Jahn — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Mathematics/Physics
Daykin
Blair Nicole Hofstetter — Chemistry
Doniphan
Nathan Michael Remm — Business Administration
Reid Scott Schultz — D in Elementary Education
Edgar
Alyssa Ann Brennfoerder —Elementary Education, Special Education
Fairfield
Brendan Lee Lipovsky — Sociology
Fairmont
Jacob Allen Galusha — D in Accounting
Fremont
Elizabeth Erin Hansen — Summa Cum Laude with HD in English
Autumn Teff — HD in Studio Art
Friend
Bryce Richard Eigsti — Cum Laude with D in Wildlife Biology
Glenvil
Amanda Jo Scott — Psychology, Sociology
Gothenburg
Riley Ostendorf — Recreation & Sport Management
Grand Island
Emily Elizabeth Bykerk —Biology
Alex Dominguez — Music Education
Emily Renae Herbek — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Marketing
MaKenna Rae Supencheck — D in Elementary Education
Alondra Zapata Gonzalez — HD in Sociology
Greenwood
Kaelan James Dea — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Marketing
Gretna
Haleigh Merchelle Cunningham — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Justin Thomas Hines — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Construction Management
Grant Kevin Svec —Biology
Hastings
Jessica Marie Beatty — Human Resource Management
Nastasha Patrice Boden — HD in Business Administration
Dakota Samuel Boydston — Studio/Digital Art, Digital Media
Cadee Ashlyn Brown — Business Administration, Marketing
Sara Emma Brown — Accounting
Ricardo Santana Castillo —Sociology
Jada Daiss — Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Courtney Danielle Dittmer — Computer Science
Shandra Leigh Farmer — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Human Resource Management
Delaney Rose Feezell — Cum Laude with HD in Studio/Digital Art
Skyler Joe Good — Business Administration
Nicholas B Hamburger — Business Administration
Dacia Marie Hartman — HD in Art Education/Studio/Digital Art
Heather Dawn Hartman — Religion
Madison Marie Hittner — D in Elementary Education
GenAurtury Chandell Jackson — Business Administration
Riley James Johnson — Business Administration, D in Human Resource Management
Zachary Steven Kitten — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration
Nolan Ryan Kohmetscher — HD in Education
James Thomas Lapka — History
Benjamin Thomas LeBar — Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies
Paige Marie Lehrling — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Blaise Alan Lemke — Political Science
Laura C. Lindholm — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration
Abigail Loetterle VanSkiver — HD in Elementary Education
Ellen Mae Marquardt — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Brook Ann McCurdy Castellanos — Political Science, Sociology
Kendall Gene Oberheide — Agri-Business, D in Economics
Elizabeth Ann Obermiller — HD in Elementary Education/Special Education
Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz — Cum Laude with D in Biology
Megan Marie Petr —Business Administration
Samuel Michael Richard Reimer — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Biology
Jordan Daniel Richardson — HD in Elementary Education
Brittany Elizabeth Rutt — Biochemistry
Collin Larry Schnase — Accounting
Thomas Fredrick Schnase — Hospitality Management
Makenzie Rae Sommerfeld — Psychology
Chantilly Chanel Spady — D in Marketing
Nathaniel Stolzenburg — Business Administration, Marketing
Shelby Ana Stone — Elementary Education
Casey Jordan Sutherland — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science/Health Systems
Shaun Alexander van der Torre — Business Administration, Construction Management
Garrett Gregory VanSkiver — Accounting
Hemingford
Taeller Nikole Ansley — D in Elementary Education/Special Education
Hildreth
Sophie Mae Gruwell — D in Psychology
Inland
Ashleigh Suzanne Hinrichs — Psychology
Juniata
Breeanna Carol Fluckey — Magna Cum Laude with D in Biology
Molly Rae Loetterle — Studio Art
Marcus James Medcalf — History
Skyler Michael Molina — Sociology
Ema Lydia Rose Schutte — Math Education
Chloe Maureen Swoboda — Health Systems
Kearney
Joseph Bennett Daake — Psychology
Jarod Dale Zikmund — Culinary Arts Management, Business Administration
Lexington
Allen Nazario Castaneda — Criminology
Trevor Anthony McKeone — Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Lincoln
Logan Paul Cale — Mathematics
Dylan E Fitzgerald — Mathematics
Andru Gregory Hansen —Communication Studies
Sierra Rose Johnson — D in Elementary Education/Special Education
Shelby G Lee — Psychology
Case Jerome McNally — Biology
Brock Hayden Rathman — Biology
Abby Nicole Riedel — HD in Accounting
Hogan Scott Shaw — Recreation & Sport Management
Manley
Daniel Gene Stohlmann — Cum Laude with HD in Agri-Business
McCook
Josiane Bibi Dominguez — Health Systems
Mullen
Allyson Mardell Ginkens — Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management
Gideon Arthur Monette —English, Journalism
Murdock
Cale Dean Arent — Hospitality Management, Business Administration
North Platte
Bryce Corwin Byrn — Exercise Science
Omaha
Kaitlin Lindsey Bierman — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Biology
Zachary Ryan Fritton — Business Administration
Gabrielle Rose Grasso — Cum Laude with HD in Human Resource Management and D in Business Administration
Melissa Faith Loney — Cum Laude with HD in Studio Art
Orleans
Shelby Elizabeth Dietz — Elementary Education
Papillion
Lauren Theresa Feden — Cum Laude with HD in Studio Art, and D in Chemistry
Emelia Margaret Henely — D in Health Systems
Jacob David Mounce — Political Science, Sociology
Mariah Marie Seip — Cum Laude with HD in Biology/Psychology
Polk
Abigail Marie Collingham — Exercise Science
Red Cloud
Amanda Marie Wulf — HD in Health Systems
Saint Paul
Makayla Kay Mudloff — Psychology
Neely Kathryn Tubbs — Biology
Wood River
Blake Andrew Earnest — Business Administration, Marketing
Elijah James Hunter — Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management
Bethany Joy Turner — Communication Studies, Marketing
York
Emma Bell Grenfell — Cum Laude with HD in Health Systems
Nevada
Las Vegas
Zachary V Johnson — Psychology
Oklahoma
Broken Arrow
Haylee Brianne White — Marketing
Texas
Houston
Abdulwahab Marei — Business Administration, Marketing
Johnny Joseph Thomas —Community Health & Wellness
New Braunfels
Hagen Dane Tucker — Economics
South Houston
Erik Tello — Business Administration
Wisconsin
Hewitt
Jessica Kathryn Trad — Magna Cum Laude with HD in English
Wyoming
Casper
Trevor Richard Shain Kraft — Computer Science, Mathematics
Cheyenne
Trenton Michael Eldridge — Exercise Science
Abby Marie Morillon — Health Systems
Bachelor Degrees – International
Australia
Canberra
Lauren Mary Raftery — HD in Marketing/Recreation Management
Melbourne
Alexander John Kay — Recreation Management
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Gracanica
Samira Selimovic — D in Business Administration
Brazil
Piracicaba, Sao Paulo
Fernando Morales Lisboa — Exercise Science, HD in Recreation Management
Canada
St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec
Laurie Potvin — Biology
Colombia
Medellin, Antioquia
Mateo Cuartas Arcila — Economics, D in Business Administration
Germany
Kaiserslautern
Megan Waterhouse — D in English
Norway
Stokke, Vestfold
Jenny Rying Borge — Communication Studies
United Kingdom
Rayleigh, Essex
Luke James Wakeling — Exercise Science
West Sussex
Tyrone Leonard Madhani — Business Administration
Master of Arts in Teaching – United States
Arizona
Tempe
Ryan Michael Christensen-Hinchey — Health and Physical Education
California
Tracy
Alberto Landeros —Physical Education
Colorado
Aurora
Michelle Nicole DeCoud — English/Language Arts
Nebraska
Edgar
Jessica Fay Shipley — History
Grand Island
Nolan Kawata — Health and Physical Education
Hastings
Victoria Nicole Bowens — Art Education
Robert Alan Collins — English/Language Arts
Mark Gueswell — Business, Marketing and Information Technology; English as Second Language
Angelo Thomas Martinez — Business, Marketing and Information Technology; English as Second Language
Juniata
Kervin Trevell Brown — English; English as Second Language
South Carolina
Wellford
Travis John Agagah — Health and Physical Education
Master of Arts in Teaching – International
United Kingdom
Swindon, Wiltshire
Daniel Ryan Jelley — Business, Marketing and Information Technology