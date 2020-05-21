(VIDEO) Hastings College honors 134th graduating class

Video below of 2020 Hastings College Commencement

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Hastings College held its 134th Commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2020 via streaming on Facebook and YouTube. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 194 undergraduates and 12 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 20 states and nine countries.

While the ceremony was done virtually, Commencement continued a tradition of featuring a senior speaker, with Kaelan Dea ‘20 giving a virtual address. Dea is a marketing major from Greenwood, Nebraska. He served as Student Association President during the 2019-20 academic year and was named a recipient of the Bronco Award, Hastings College’s highest non-academic award for students making outstanding campus contributions.

Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, presided over the ceremony — the 51st consecutive Hastings College commencement he participated in or attended. In addition to conferring degrees on the new undergraduates and MAT graduates, he awarded honorary doctorates to three faculty members who are retiring this academic year:

Dr. Steven Bever was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,

Dr. Jeri Thompson was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science and

Dr. Hillary Watter was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts

Doerr also awarded honorary degrees to several faculty who retired recently:

Dr. Jim Fritzler was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,

Dr. John Bohmfalk was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science,

Tom Kreager was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Fine Arts,

Dr. Constance Malloy was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane, Letters

Doug Phelps was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Humane Letters and

Dr. Lee Wigert was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Science.

Undergraduate and MAT degree recipients are included below.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

“HD” designates those students who graduated with high distinction in their major(s), while “D” indicates the students who graduate with distinction in their major(s). High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).

Note: The order of the list below is Bachelor Degrees – United States, Bachelor Degrees – International, Master of Arts in Teaching – United States, Master of Arts in Teaching – International.

Listings are by state and city.

Bachelor Degrees – United States

Alaska

Kodiak

Nolan Blake Wandersee — Exercise Science

Arkansas

Hartman

Ismael Anthony Frias — Health Systems

Arizona

Chandler

Tyler David Kennedy — Agri-Business

Phoenix

Basil Paul Rabayda — D in Theatre

Scottsdale

Cole Robert Achtzehn — D in Marketing

California

Brentwood

Kaishon Xavier McGuire — Exercise Science

Compton

Isaiah Xavier Jackson — Sports Communication

Fresno

Gunnar Todd Gardner — D in Recreation & Sport Management

Livermore

Dragos Dobrin — Human Resource Management

Manteca

Daniel Christopher Gonzalez — HD in Recreation & Sport Management

Oakdale

Max Brian Stevens — Exercise Science

Oceanside

Anthony Martinez — Biology

Pleasant Hill

Kseniya Doronkina — Psychology

Stockton

Keilen Pedro Mocencio — Sociology

Colorado

Aurora

Charlotte Ruth Gochenour — HD in Special Education, and D in Elementary Education

Selena Raeal Gochenour — Health Systems

Berthoud

Madeline Claire Pelster — Biology

Burlington

Jared Wayne MacLeod — Sociology

Castle Pines

Nathan James Holdridge — D in Business Administration/Economics/ Finance

Castle Rock

Madison Joann Mooney — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education

Centennial

Celeste Annalisa Borg — Cum Laude with HD in Psychology

Rebecca Lynn Eaton Garner — Personalized Program

Colorado Springs

Greer Anderson — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Theatre

Alexandra Dee Dominguez — Health Systems

Kiley Rae Logan — Elementary Education

Evergreen

Madeline Rae Downie — Summa Cum Laude with HD in English

Highlands Ranch

Erik Weston Wetteland — Cum Laude with D in Accounting

Mead

Camilla Somer Lee — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Chemistry

Montrose

Wyatt Lawton Edeker — Business Administration

Parker

Rudy Marquez — Hospitality Management

Sterling

Megan Francis Kaiser — Biology

Thornton

Holden Augustus Banks — Personalized Program

Windsor

Sarah Ann Barger — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Spanish

Connecticut

Shelton

Anya Irene Bliska — D in Psychology

Florida

Clearwater

Ryan Webster Ierna — Physics

Palm Harbor

Steven Robert Barnes — Sociology

Indiana

Millersburg

Riley Lanae Wagner — Marketing

Iowa

Logan

Chad Andrew Uhing — Accounting

Waterloo

Darren Genuwine Scott — Marketing

Kansas

Fairway

Jeremiah Joel Moorhead — Human Resource Management

Kanorado

Jon Douglas Satterly — Recreation & Sport Management

Ottawa

Stefan Foulke — D in Psychology

Minnesota

Circle Pines

Nathaniel Richard Navratil — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Sociology

Plymouth

Jadah Mariah Morrison — Communication Studies

Spicer

Allison Christina Kennon — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies

Missouri

Warrensburg

Nathaniel Louis Miller — Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management

North Carolina

Dallas

Alyssa Roth — Psychology

Nebraska

Alliance

Karli Jacqueline Farritor — D in Psychology

Arlington

Chelsea Nicole Bowers — HD in Exercise Science

Ashland

Jessica Nicole Klaudt — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Hospitality Management

Aurora

Trevor Richard Alber — Sports Communication

Ethan David Bergmann — Computer Science

Ayr

Hannah Rene Anderson — Elementary Education, Special Education

Beatrice

Ryan Wells Parthemer — Sociology

Bennington

John Bartels Hiscock — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Bladen

Morgan Stromer — HD in Studio Art

Broken Bow

Travis John Kleeb — D in Physics

Bruning

Melissa Sue Hinrichs — Physics

Burwell

Miranda Michele Worden — Exercise Science

Cairo

Hannah Ann Adams — Cum Laude with HD in Marketing

Central City

Cassidy R Ostrand — Cum Laude with HD in Biology

Chadron

Jayden William Stack — Cum Laude with D in Mathematics

Columbus

Carly Rose Cremers — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Theatre

Emily Fay Grant — Biology, and HD in Health Communications

Parker James Grant — Physics

Joseph Jahn — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Mathematics/Physics

Daykin

Blair Nicole Hofstetter — Chemistry

Doniphan

Nathan Michael Remm — Business Administration

Reid Scott Schultz — D in Elementary Education

Edgar

Alyssa Ann Brennfoerder —Elementary Education, Special Education

Fairfield

Brendan Lee Lipovsky — Sociology

Fairmont

Jacob Allen Galusha — D in Accounting

Fremont

Elizabeth Erin Hansen — Summa Cum Laude with HD in English

Autumn Teff — HD in Studio Art

Friend

Bryce Richard Eigsti — Cum Laude with D in Wildlife Biology

Glenvil

Amanda Jo Scott — Psychology, Sociology

Gothenburg

Riley Ostendorf — Recreation & Sport Management

Grand Island

Emily Elizabeth Bykerk —Biology

Alex Dominguez — Music Education

Emily Renae Herbek — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies/Marketing

MaKenna Rae Supencheck — D in Elementary Education

Alondra Zapata Gonzalez — HD in Sociology

Greenwood

Kaelan James Dea — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Marketing

Gretna

Haleigh Merchelle Cunningham — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education

Justin Thomas Hines — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Construction Management

Grant Kevin Svec —Biology

Hastings

Jessica Marie Beatty — Human Resource Management

Nastasha Patrice Boden — HD in Business Administration

Dakota Samuel Boydston — Studio/Digital Art, Digital Media

Cadee Ashlyn Brown — Business Administration, Marketing

Sara Emma Brown — Accounting

Ricardo Santana Castillo —Sociology

Jada Daiss — Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Courtney Danielle Dittmer — Computer Science

Shandra Leigh Farmer — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Human Resource Management

Delaney Rose Feezell — Cum Laude with HD in Studio/Digital Art

Skyler Joe Good — Business Administration

Nicholas B Hamburger — Business Administration

Dacia Marie Hartman — HD in Art Education/Studio/Digital Art

Heather Dawn Hartman — Religion

Madison Marie Hittner — D in Elementary Education

GenAurtury Chandell Jackson — Business Administration

Riley James Johnson — Business Administration, D in Human Resource Management

Zachary Steven Kitten — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration

Nolan Ryan Kohmetscher — HD in Education

James Thomas Lapka — History

Benjamin Thomas LeBar — Cum Laude with HD in Communication Studies

Paige Marie Lehrling — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education

Blaise Alan Lemke — Political Science

Laura C. Lindholm — Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration

Abigail Loetterle VanSkiver — HD in Elementary Education

Ellen Mae Marquardt — Cum Laude with HD in Elementary Education/Special Education

Brook Ann McCurdy Castellanos — Political Science, Sociology

Kendall Gene Oberheide — Agri-Business, D in Economics

Elizabeth Ann Obermiller — HD in Elementary Education/Special Education

Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz — Cum Laude with D in Biology

Megan Marie Petr —Business Administration

Samuel Michael Richard Reimer — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Biology

Jordan Daniel Richardson — HD in Elementary Education

Brittany Elizabeth Rutt — Biochemistry

Collin Larry Schnase — Accounting

Thomas Fredrick Schnase — Hospitality Management

Makenzie Rae Sommerfeld — Psychology

Chantilly Chanel Spady — D in Marketing

Nathaniel Stolzenburg — Business Administration, Marketing

Shelby Ana Stone — Elementary Education

Casey Jordan Sutherland — Magna Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science/Health Systems

Shaun Alexander van der Torre — Business Administration, Construction Management

Garrett Gregory VanSkiver — Accounting

Hemingford

Taeller Nikole Ansley — D in Elementary Education/Special Education

Hildreth

Sophie Mae Gruwell — D in Psychology

Inland

Ashleigh Suzanne Hinrichs — Psychology

Juniata

Breeanna Carol Fluckey — Magna Cum Laude with D in Biology

Molly Rae Loetterle — Studio Art

Marcus James Medcalf — History

Skyler Michael Molina — Sociology

Ema Lydia Rose Schutte — Math Education

Chloe Maureen Swoboda — Health Systems

Kearney

Joseph Bennett Daake — Psychology

Jarod Dale Zikmund — Culinary Arts Management, Business Administration

Lexington

Allen Nazario Castaneda — Criminology

Trevor Anthony McKeone — Cum Laude with HD in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Lincoln

Logan Paul Cale — Mathematics

Dylan E Fitzgerald — Mathematics

Andru Gregory Hansen —Communication Studies

Sierra Rose Johnson — D in Elementary Education/Special Education

Shelby G Lee — Psychology

Case Jerome McNally — Biology

Brock Hayden Rathman — Biology

Abby Nicole Riedel — HD in Accounting

Hogan Scott Shaw — Recreation & Sport Management

Manley

Daniel Gene Stohlmann — Cum Laude with HD in Agri-Business

McCook

Josiane Bibi Dominguez — Health Systems

Mullen

Allyson Mardell Ginkens — Cum Laude with HD in Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management

Gideon Arthur Monette —English, Journalism

Murdock

Cale Dean Arent — Hospitality Management, Business Administration

North Platte

Bryce Corwin Byrn — Exercise Science

Omaha

Kaitlin Lindsey Bierman — Summa Cum Laude with HD in Biology

Zachary Ryan Fritton — Business Administration

Gabrielle Rose Grasso — Cum Laude with HD in Human Resource Management and D in Business Administration

Melissa Faith Loney — Cum Laude with HD in Studio Art

Orleans

Shelby Elizabeth Dietz — Elementary Education

Papillion

Lauren Theresa Feden — Cum Laude with HD in Studio Art, and D in Chemistry

Emelia Margaret Henely — D in Health Systems

Jacob David Mounce — Political Science, Sociology

Mariah Marie Seip — Cum Laude with HD in Biology/Psychology

Polk

Abigail Marie Collingham — Exercise Science

Red Cloud

Amanda Marie Wulf — HD in Health Systems

Saint Paul

Makayla Kay Mudloff — Psychology

Neely Kathryn Tubbs — Biology

Wood River

Blake Andrew Earnest — Business Administration, Marketing

Elijah James Hunter — Exercise Science, Recreation & Sport Management

Bethany Joy Turner — Communication Studies, Marketing

York

Emma Bell Grenfell — Cum Laude with HD in Health Systems

Nevada

Las Vegas

Zachary V Johnson — Psychology

Oklahoma

Broken Arrow

Haylee Brianne White — Marketing

Texas

Houston

Abdulwahab Marei — Business Administration, Marketing

Johnny Joseph Thomas —Community Health & Wellness

New Braunfels

Hagen Dane Tucker — Economics

South Houston

Erik Tello — Business Administration

Wisconsin

Hewitt

Jessica Kathryn Trad — Magna Cum Laude with HD in English

Wyoming

Casper

Trevor Richard Shain Kraft — Computer Science, Mathematics

Cheyenne

Trenton Michael Eldridge — Exercise Science

Abby Marie Morillon — Health Systems

Bachelor Degrees – International

Australia

Canberra

Lauren Mary Raftery — HD in Marketing/Recreation Management

Melbourne

Alexander John Kay — Recreation Management

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Gracanica

Samira Selimovic — D in Business Administration

Brazil

Piracicaba, Sao Paulo

Fernando Morales Lisboa — Exercise Science, HD in Recreation Management

Canada

St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec

Laurie Potvin — Biology

Colombia

Medellin, Antioquia

Mateo Cuartas Arcila — Economics, D in Business Administration

Germany

Kaiserslautern

Megan Waterhouse — D in English

Norway

Stokke, Vestfold

Jenny Rying Borge — Communication Studies

United Kingdom

Rayleigh, Essex

Luke James Wakeling — Exercise Science

West Sussex

Tyrone Leonard Madhani — Business Administration

Master of Arts in Teaching – United States

Arizona

Tempe

Ryan Michael Christensen-Hinchey — Health and Physical Education

California

Tracy

Alberto Landeros —Physical Education

Colorado

Aurora

Michelle Nicole DeCoud — English/Language Arts

Nebraska

Edgar

Jessica Fay Shipley — History

Grand Island

Nolan Kawata — Health and Physical Education

Hastings

Victoria Nicole Bowens — Art Education

Robert Alan Collins — English/Language Arts

Mark Gueswell — Business, Marketing and Information Technology; English as Second Language

Angelo Thomas Martinez — Business, Marketing and Information Technology; English as Second Language

Juniata

Kervin Trevell Brown — English; English as Second Language

South Carolina

Wellford

Travis John Agagah — Health and Physical Education

Master of Arts in Teaching – International

United Kingdom

Swindon, Wiltshire

Daniel Ryan Jelley — Business, Marketing and Information Technology