Video Highlights from Gov. Ricketts Thursday Media Briefing

BY Ryan Murphy | April 2, 2020
(Photo and Videos Courtesy NET Nebraska)

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Labor Commissioner John Albin highlighted the latest on COVID-19 in Nebraska, and spent a lot of time addressing unemployment claims across the state. Below are video highlights covering each topic from today’s briefing.

 

