VIDEO: Lou has been serving fish at this small town bar for 46 years! | Fish Fryin’ Friday (3/6/20)

Welcome to Bee, Nebraska.

Population: 209

Located on the main street in this eastern Nebraska community is a staple for the town.

Lou and Mary Anne’s Bar has enough room inside for the entire community.

On a Friday night during Lent, the small-town bar is buzzing with activity.

In the second episode of Fish Fryin’ Friday, Bryce and Dylan meet Lou Dart to learn about this history of the bar and their famous fish fry.

Lou has been serving up fish for 46 years! | Fish Fryin’ Friday (3/6/20)

Lou & Mary Anne’s Bar Address

176 Elm St, Bee, NE 68314

Did you miss the first episode of Fish Fryin’ Friday?

St. Joseph’s Church Celebrates 20th Fish Fry | Fish Fryin’ Friday (2/28/20)