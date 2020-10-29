(VIDEO) Orleans man wins the KRVN Blazing New Trails vehicle

The 2020 Blazing New Trails Chevrolet Blazer from KRVN found a new home near Orleans on Thursday .

Rodney Barwick was greeted with a train of honking cars on Thursday afternoon, after he and his wife were anxiously awaiting to see if he was the winner.

“That just made my year,” said Barwick. “This is great.”

Barwick registered at Ingram Feed and Seed in Franklin.

The KRVN crew arrived at his rural residence where he raises Gelbvieh cattle as Barwick Gelbvieh.

WATCH:

View photo album here!

Special thanks to our corporate sponsors!

Heartland Chevrolet Buick

Lexington Regional Health Center

Schurrtop Angus & Charlois

Cornerstone Bank

Central Valley Irrigation

Eustis Body Shop

Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nebraskaland, Kansasland and Coloradoland Tire Group